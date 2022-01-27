Given Illinois’ history, state officials don’t have much credibility when it comes to ending abuses in the hiring process.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lawyers recently went before a federal appeals court in Chicago to argue that it’s time to end what they have complained is the “never-ending” oversight of state hiring by a court-appointed monitor.
“The governor is committed to ensuring all state hiring and employment practices are conducted with the highest ethical standards,” his lawyer said.
Not only is it administratively bothersome to be held accountable by a court-appointed outside monitor, the Pritzker administration also is unhappy about the cost — an estimated $1 million over the past 18 months.
There’s no reason to dispute the governor’s good intentions or dismiss the resentment the outside monitor generates. But the reason the status of the outside monitor seems “never-ending” is because the efforts by state officials to violate hiring rules by giving special treatment to friends, families or political supporters are equally never-ending.
Perhaps that’s why, just as Pritzker’s lawyers were calling for an end to the monitor, the monitor reported another round of suspected violations of hiring rules at the Capital Development Board, the agency that manages state construction contracts.
Pritzker lawyers summarily dismissed the issue. They claimed they reported the hirings to the outside monitor, Noelle Brennan, and further said their investigation revealed no wrongdoing.
Here’s a good question. If they actually had found wrongdoing, would they admit it?
Readers can answer that question for themselves by considering the facts reported by the monitor.
The monitor reported the questionable hirings of four people, two of whom had political connections but had been fired from previous state jobs.
Brennan reported that another of the hired individuals is the “son of a senior official of the agency.”
Two of the four were hired as a “Contract Specialist III,” a position for which Brennan said they did not meet the minimum required qualifications. Principally, they, among other things, lacked “extensive knowledge of the procurement code.”
The state’s position is that their investigation revealed no problems. Further, it said each of the four performed beautifully during the interview process. While acknowledging “blemishes” — what a great word — in their work history with the state, they said the state often gives second chances to people.
Maybe that’s one of the state’s problems — rehiring people it previously fired. By the way, just what does one have to do to get fired from a state job?
Obviously, one need not be unduly skeptical of what occurred here to smell a rat. That’s why the public ought to be ever skeptical that state officials will oversee a hiring process that gives all applicants a fair opportunity.
Readers may remember the IDOT hiring scandal that occurred under Govs. Rod Blagojevich and Pat Quinn and involved top officials flouting one hiring rule after another.
Circumstances may no longer be as egregious now as they were then. But it’s just a fact that those in charge simply cannot be trusted to follow the rules because they have demonstrated on so many previous occasions that they will not follow the rules.
One thing on which the monitor and the governor agree is that the administration’s ongoing effort to minimize hiring misconduct is on the verge of completion — perhaps by the middle of the year.
If that is the case, let’s get it done. Until then, the federal court should keep the monitor on duty to ensure more unqualified, but connected, applicants do not end up on the state payroll.
– Champaign News-Gazette
