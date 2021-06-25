The designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday is a decision worth celebrating.
Also worth celebrating is the bipartisan nature of the action. The bill passed unanimously through the Senate before winning approval in the House by a vote of 415-14. That level of agreement is nearly unheard of in our divided Congress.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to deliver General Order No. 3.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” the order began. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves ...”
The news prompted rejoicing across the island, and to this day, residents of all races gather in Galveston on June 19 to mark the occasion.
Juneteenth was first recognized by the state of Texas in 1980, and as of this year, the observance had been recognized in 48 states.
Now, more than 150 years after Granger made that announcement, federal lawmakers have finally set the day aside as a federal holiday.
The observance marks the official end of an institution that remains a stain on our nation’s history.
Some have argued that while erasing that stain is worth celebrating, Juneteenth isn’t really the day that came about. They suggest it might be more appropriate to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation or maybe the end of the Civil War.
Better yet, they say, we could mark passage of the 13th, 14th or 15th amendments. Known collectively as the Civil War Amendments, those three measures were intended to ensure equality for the recently emancipated slaves.
The fact is, though, that Juneteenth signifies more than just the day the slaves in one Texas city learned of their freedom. It also signifies freedom delayed, the continuing struggle for the equality promised in the general’s order.
The announcement that this day celebrates came more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and more than two months after the fall of Richmond and the signing of the Confederate surrender at Appomattox.
The celebration by those former slaves might have begun June 19, 1865, but the struggle for equality continued on through the Jim Crow era and the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, through the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and the toppling of Confederate statues across the country.
The struggle continues to this day.
Our nation’s newest holiday is a day for those of all races to celebrate how far we have come. It’s also a day to steel ourselves for the continuing struggle ahead.
– The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Indiana
