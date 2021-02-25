Affirmation is one the most powerful actions in our society. It is the power of affirmation that motivates and encourages an individual to face challenges in life. Affirmation is the green light to go and become. When an individual is affirmed in a career, duty or area of responsibility it influences success.
Affirmation is a sign of being heard, recognized and valued. When a child is affirmed in the early stages of life, it gives permission for them to go and become because they heard it first.
In our society today we face many challenges as a people. Selfishness, jealousy, envy, and insecurity are just a few of the described issues that challenge our society. These few described issues have robbed our society of the greatness that rest within the bosom of those saddled by these few issues. This is not just a recent occurrence in our society. These challenges have been perpetuated through the centuries. Consequently, our society has become overwhelmed by the results of these types of challenges being allowed to continue unaddressed.
The immediate question is, how is this possible. The real focus must be why. I would like to submit a thought for consideration to the readers of this column. This thought may very well be responsible for changing the direction of not just the life of the reader, but the life of those in your immediate circle.
The thought is: Affirmation. Affirmation is the state of being affirmed. It is the confirmation or ratification/sanction of the truth. Confirmation is the acknowledgement with definite assurance of. The lack of this powerful expression in the lives of so many has given permission to not just the few described issues but so many more.
It is my wish to speak to one of the most powerful aspects of creation upon the earth. THE FATHER. The father has been given the ability to affirm. The father has been given the power to think and speak into the earth with the sanctioning of the Creator. Many of the people in our society have not yet been affirmed by the necessary person in their lives. I mention the necessary person because affirmation must come from the person in the life of an individual who holds their trust, their attention, their focus, and their hope. This person is usually the father or mother. However, it can be the grandparents, a brother or a sister. It can be an uncle or auntie. It can be a pastor, teacher or coach. It can be whoever holds the trust, attention, focus and hope of a person.
It is not my intent to exclude the mothers. Please forgive me, mothers, if it appears that way. At some future date I will address the mother, who is one of the aspects of man that can never be replaced.
It is important that the fathers are aware of the power we possess and how we, with just a word of affirmation, can change and heal the lives of our children. The words of a father are the truth to a child. The lack of the truth being expressed by a father to a child subjects that child to the victim mentality and a fractured perspective.
The individual who has not been affirmed is not capable of their best perspective. Thus, the individual grows insecure to who they are and can be. They become envious and jealous of those they see doing what they wish to do, not knowing they, too, are more than capable of doing their best as well. The individual then grows selfishly, only because the only safe council they can trust is their own.
I appeal to every father to take the time to affirm the truth to your children. What is the truth? YOU CAN, YOU SHALL, AND YOU WILL. Your children are never too old to hear those words from you. You can never say those words enough.
The Rev. Willie Love is senior pastor of Brook of Life Church in Effingham. You can reach him at Willie C. Love P.O. Box 1521 Effingham IL, 62401.
