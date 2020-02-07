The power afforded to the Father Position is amazing. Unfortunately, I would say that at least 95 percent of fathers have no idea of the power that rest within them. The married fathers that lack knowledge as to what rests within is the reason infidelity has been given opportunity. The lack of knowing of what rests within the father is why power struggle is in the home between the mother and father.
This is why the Creator states in the manual, my people perish for the lack of knowledge. We do not perish for the lack of education, perfection, money, health, ethnicity, the right family name, lack of a job. Fathers, we must learn of our Father Position authority. Father Position power and authority must be recognized and then maximized. The power and authority of the Father Position is not earned or based upon worthiness. It is freely given to those in the Father Position that are willing to be willing and obedient.
The Father Position of our society faces a difficult task. This is due to so many misinformed males that have become fathers without the true knowledge of what the position is all about. I do not claim to be a perfect father or man. However, as a man and father I have observed many fathers struggling and failing. I have chosen not to criticize them, but offer a helping hand with information and a word of encouragement.
Our society is a direct reflection on the power of the Father Position. This is noted in the millions of human beings that live in our society today that have been emotionally wounded, scared, devastated by abuse, abandoned, and left without identity by the uninformed and misinformed fathers. The Father Position has the power to speak into the life of a child and tell that child what it has the ability to be. A child without the voice of the father is more vulnerable to the voice of the adversaries in this world. This is why we have such a misunderstanding with the gender challenge, theft, envy, insecurity and suicide among children and men.
When our young men are able to see and experience the father in their life stand and walk in the power and authority of the Father Position it will expose the amazingness and the undisputable champion that is experienced when a man becomes a father. It will further expose and compliment the amazing position of the mother that rest within the woman. No one can accentuate the beauty, value, strength and necessity of the Mother Position like that of the father. If the father himself does not know and has not been taught he will think the mother is the one that cooks, cleans, stays home and only serves the family. Thus, never having the privilege of experience the power and ability within the woman that is release when she becomes “Mother.”
This knowledge is powerful to the father. This knowledge provides a confidence in knowing that theft is never an option. The Creator provided a seed for the child and He will provide a means by which to care for the child.
Therefore the father need not consider theft or envy any other man for he has the same opportunity as any other father. So, be not insecure you are a father and THE FATHER/CREATOR is with you and you need not give up and quit just have faith in the Creator that created you.
You must know that he has begun a work in your life and he will complete his work in you and the life of the children he has entrusted in your care. A great responsibility and you can handle it, man.
