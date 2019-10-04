This column is dedicated to the endangered position of the father and a commitment to revive this position in the eyes of the family. When the necessary respect for the father is restored to family, then and only then will the societal ills no more run rampant as they have been allowed.
The revival of this one position has such a domino effect on so many of the social ills that plague our communities, cities, states, country and world. The position of father has been created with great influence and power.
It is a position that comes with many built-in advantages – and privileges with power. Unfortunately, many men are not even aware of the power that comes with the position of father. Now, we are only talking about the power of fathers, we have not even begun to speak of the individual power of sons and brothers. The male, man, is one of the greatest assets to mankind when he is operating in his position.
A father’s position of power was not created for a select few. It is not for those of a certain ethnicity, academic achievement, social status, or financial status. This amazing power is accessible for the men who are willing to reach outside of their comfort zone and beyond the scope of the picture they’ve developed for their lives and be willing, not just ready. There is a major difference in the two.
The following are some of the powers that come with the father position:
Power to speak over.
Power to speak into.
Power to withstand.
Power of Love.
Power to see.
Power to be.
Power to give.
There are many more powers that come with the father position. These powers can only be accessed by love and faith. There is a flip side of the father’s power, which is permitted by unbelief and the lack of knowledge. I choose not to list those for good reason.
It is so sad that so many families suffer and become victims of circumstances such as poverty, divorce, family failure, and many other things, simply because many fathers have not been made aware of the power that rests upon the father position.
One of the greatest travesties in this world has been mankind himself creating his own criteria (“the American dream”) for the father position.
There are men in the house.
Man has established his own criteria his requirements that exclude and disqualify so many would be fathers. This has caused many fathers to fall victim to failure and accepting the defeat of never being able to become the father they once dreamed and aspired to be. Viewing their ability to be a father through the eyes of another man has created a “poor dad-rich dad” mentality in our society.
A man with seed is wealthy. The key is his knowledge of the value and purpose of his seed.
I hope that every man reading this column is encouraged. To be a father is a privilege, no matter what obstacles present themselves in life. To know your father power is the key. There are many things in life that seem impossible if you don’t how to do them.
Not knowing is not the problem by itself. Not being willing to seek out the knowledge is the real problem.
In this column we hope to provide information that may prove to be beneficial to fathers. It is important that fathers are provided with quality information in developing their father skills.
To all fathers it is needful for you to be your best and work to improve your best. The world is counting on you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.