Social: Relating to, devoted to, or characterized by friendly companionship relations. Connected with.
Affirmation: The act or an instance or affirming; state of being affirmed. The assertion/assurance that something exists or is true. A statement or proposition that is declared to be true.
In my last column I wrote about the importance of the Father’s affirmation. The responsibility of affirmation for the Father is very important in the development of the individual from the family piece. However, the responsibility of affirmation is more widespread than most are willing to except.
Yes, affirmation is a responsibility that falls on the shoulder of every human being in this world, in your state, in your city, in your community, in your neighborhood and your home. We all have a responsibility to affirmation and the opportunity to perpetuate good, positive and strong affirmation. Every day we are providing affirmation in our various environments, be it intentionally or unintentional.
This is done through what I call Social Affirmation. Social affirmation plays a very powerful part of the shaping and molding of the humans in our world. I guess there is an answer to the outstanding question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” YES! One disheartening thought, is the fact that the majority of human beings do not realize or value their impact to the other human beings in their environment as it pertains to Social Affirmation.
In this column I want to be very clear that you, the reader, come away with the awareness of your impact to Social Affirmation and the willingness to use it intentionally to build, enhance and encourage the human beings sharing your space.
We have lost so many beautiful human beings simply because some human beings are not aware of their Social Affirmation impact, and recklessly devalue human beings and their space.
We see this in the form of factions within our communities which produces bullying, have/have nots, those on the other side of tracks, etc.
To start, there are three simple effective tools for use with Social Affirmation. These tools are eye contact, a smile and verbal expression – “Hello.” The eye contact is generally the beginning stage of engagement. The eye contact gives acknowledgement of human value to the presence of the human being you’re looking at. A smile introduces an atmosphere that acknowledges your presence is welcomed. “Hello,” is an act of acknowledging respect for the human being in your sight.
Social Affirmation takes place every day in our world. Intentionally by good natured people. Unintentionally by unaware people. The travesty is when human beings in the world choose to intentionally rob any human being they deem unworthy of the benefits of Social Affirmation. These human beings make the decision to act inhumane towards other human beings and not willfully extend the benefit of Social Affirmation to every human being and not just human beings of their choice
I am so appreciative of the love of the Creator. I appreciate that the Creator never withholds His affirmation of any human. Even though some human beings seem unworthy, disgraceful and hopeless. I so appreciate the affirming words of the Creator that lets all human beings know that He so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son (as the sacrifice) that by faith any human being that believes upon His Son shall not perish but have everlasting life.
The greatest affirmation in this whole wide world is that the Creator loved every human being no matter what your circumstance, situation, faults, weekness, past, inabilities, etc. The Creator loves us all and believes in us so much that He gave His everything to insure our best. It is my heart’s desire we make the same choice as the Creator.
Give your best to every human being – Social Affirmation.
