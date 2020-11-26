It is important for every Father to know and understand this one point. You do not have to add up to the American standard for Father. This image has been compromised with the mindset of pride, selfishness, and more things value. It can become very frightening to do so.
However, you must show up as the Father, the one that provided the seed to produce the child. Whatever you are or are not is subject to the power of your Father presence.
The thought of adding up to a particular kind of a Father is one of the primary reasons the average male that becomes a Father vacates the position of Father, never accepts the Father responsibility or is so afraid of failing they deny any responsibility.
I want to inform every Father of a very vital aspect of Fatherhood that is rarely spoken about. Society has been trained to focus on the "what" of the Father. Yes, what the Father does or does not do is important. But a very valuable key of being a present Father is the energy and power that comes with accepting the Father responsibility.
The Creator gave clear instructions in his manual to man. Genesis 1:28 gave mankind clear instruction as to the expectations of the Creator. In those same instructions, He began with empowering mankind to carry out His expectations. Once you become fruitful (productive) you immediately gain access to the energy and empowerment that comes with fulfilling the expectations of the Creator.
The expectation of the Creator for the creation to be fruitful is not without provision. When the creation is fruitful, the elements of life begin to comply with the provision the Creator has put in place.
Fatherhood is just one of the areas of fruitfulness. When a Father is fruitful in the area of procreation it creates a domino effect for elements of life that must comply to support success for the man being fruitful in life as a whole.
Becoming a Father opens the door to a part of life that many Fathers forfeit due to the lack of knowledge. When the Father makes the decision to step into the Father position with the understanding of Genesis 1:28, he operates with the power of the blessing of God in Genesis 1:28.
So, being a Father is not just something you do. It is something you become and the blessing of Genesis 1:28 is released upon your life. Should the Father choose to run or deny the Father responsibility, he forfeits the empowerment of the Creator and blessings of God and begins a life of unfulfilled experiences and let downs. This is not God's intent for the Father.
You do not have to fit in to what the "American Dream" says or what people say you have to fit into. God has already blessed you to be what he expects of you.
I want to encourage every Father that may have the opportunity to read this column to know one thing: It's not too late to make a difference in the lives of your children.
Take this time to acknowledge the Creator and ask Him to forgive you for not holding up to your responsibility to Him first and your children/family for whatever the reason and He will forgive you.
To redeem the power of the blessing in Genesis 1:28 and the new promise, ask the Son of the Creator to come into your life and redeem you back to the Creator.
Find a local a church that you can begin to attend and learn about your empowered Father. I am so excited for those men who will experience a life-changing, "show-up" experience.
Should you not have a local church, feel free to stop by the Brook of Life on every third Saturday, where we talk and teach about how to be your best man and show up.
The Rev. Willie Love is senior pastor of Brook of Life Church in Effingham. You can reach him at Willie C. Love P.O. Box 1521 Effingham IL, 62401.
