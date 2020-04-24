To every Father that is a Father I say: Congratulations and thank you. A Father is a male parent created by the Creator with the unique ability to provide a seed that gives life to human beings. This seed must have the egg that can only be provided by the female who also has been uniquely created by the creator to carry the egg for human beings.
There are many undesirable stories published of how Fathers have abandoned and abused the very children they have been given the privilege to bring into this world. The abandonment and abuse caused by the Father has contributed to a great deal of our societies menaces and non-productive citizens.
One of the statements I have previously made and will continue to make and highlight is, “The Father has one of the greatest responsibilities in this world.” The male/ Father that carry the seed that fertilizes the egg of the female/Mother.
In our society today man kind has worked committedly to declare his own identity and independence from the Creator. Mankind seems to not recognize that his quest for independence draws him tightly into the clutches of self-destruction. It is vital for the seed that male/man carries continue to fertilize the egg that the female/woman carries for the divine purpose of procreation. It is equally important that this fertilization of the female egg by the male/mans seed take place through the process the creator provides recognized as intercourse.
Artificial insemination is man’s doing with God’s wisdom, which can be helpful.
When used to avoid the Creator’s divine process, it can produce unwanted consequences.
Unfortunately, the pleasure that this process (intercourse) provides overshadows the maturity and sense of responsibility required before indulging. Most get hooked on the sex-act and never recognize the value and understanding of intercourse.
The value is the privilege of producing a life. The understanding protects the quality of choice. Intercourse between male and female is an intimate communication where an interchange of thoughts and feelings are transferred and conveyed through seed and the egg. When the male and female reach a maturity to understand the quality of life created through intercourse/sex is a direct reflection of the two parties involved in the intercourse, the quality of Fathers will improve.
Yet, I say thank you to the Fathers of the present. Good, bad or indifferent, it is because of the Father we have the people of our society. The great and amazing people of our society as well as the non-productive and menaces are all the result of the Father. Truly, the good outweigh the bad and for that I am grateful.
I have had the privilege of living in Chicago, Woodridge, Marion and now Effingham. And I have been fortunate to encounter and fellowship with some amazing Fathers. Effingham is fortunate to have a variety of Fathers living within its city. I have had the privilege of fellowshipping with some Fathers in Effingham that are pastors, business owners, attorneys, doctors, teachers, principals, tradesman, etc. Recently I had the privilege of fellowshipping with a Father, Matt Gordon. I was in Walmart’s toy section with my 9-year-old, Maxwell, soon to be 10. We were doing some birthday gift looking.
While shopping I heard the beautiful sound of little people saying, “I want that Daddy, I want one of those Daddy.” I turned the corner of the toy aisle and met Matt Gordon and his children Maverick, Brooklyn and Kayden. They, too, were toy shopping for the birthday of Matt’s daughter. It was a beautiful occasion to conversate with a Father shopping with his children. Continue with your best efforts, Matt, and be encouraged.
In the presence of our country’s current condition, it is still one of the most beautiful sights, seeing a father spending time with his children. Next time you get the privilege to observe a Father with his children, respectfully acknowledge him and move on.
May your day and life continually be fruitful and productive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.