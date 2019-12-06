The Father position is one of the greatest opportunities this world can offer. This type of statement can be a bit of a stretch for some. I don’t know of many positions in this world that provide the opportunity to give the best of you and have it received with love. In addition to the opportunity to give, as the giver you receive a giver's benefit. The manual states, it is more blessed to give than to receive.
In our first column, we spoke of the many privileges and powers that come with the Father position. Many fathers are not aware of the privileges and powers that the Father position have and end up running from the responsibility of fatherhood. This is due to the lack of knowledge that the Father position can only be recognized and maximized. The Father was created by the creator. In creating the Father position the creator installed all the necessary features within the Father for the purpose of Fatherhood. These features can only be recognized when the creation seeks the creator by reading the manual.
So, you see, many fathers have vacated the father position due to fear of failure. Vacating the Father position is not just a physical occurrence. Many fathers are physically present but emotionally absent due to inability and lack of courage. For the men that have not been affirmed by their fathers, they too struggle to affirm their children.
Men must understand, being a father can be one of the most difficult jobs you have ever encountered. This is because the father position will try you in ways you have never been tried. It will expose your weaknesses and inadequacies. This is not an indication that you can’t do it, MAN. It is an indication that you need the creator to help you with the creation he has entrusted to you. The creator knows the purpose within the child he has entrusted to you.
When a child is born it is the father's time to seek the creator to get direction on how to develop this creation. By the time fatherhood presents itself, a lot of fathers have already become familiar with their own failure, insecurity, disappointment and many other adverse mind sets. Therefore, when the father looks at the responsibility of raising a child, the fear and anger of his own inability becomes paralyzing.
I want to encourage every father that may have the opportunity to read this article that, In-spite of any of your previous failures and disappointments, you have what it takes to be the father your child or children need. Even if you didn’t get fathered correctly by your father. A father can father effectively when he seeks the creator for direction.
You must know this and follow this. There is no excuse for not fathering effectively. The creator has made very doable. The only requirement is obedience. That is amazing! To Father a child, the Father himself must first be obedient in order to teach the child obedience.
The creator would not put the father in an impossible position. Many fathers are not effective by choice. When the fathers choose to do it the creators was and seek after the creator for direction the Job is done. There are bonuses for doing it the creators way. The father himself will receive a favor from the creator. The father himself will receive a beautiful healing as he follows the leading of the creator. As the creator leads and guides the father, he reveals what should be and what should not be in the raising of a child.
There is a love that is released and experienced by the father that is conveyed to the child that is amazing. For every father that may have failed and made mistakes fathering, I want you to first ask the creator for forgiveness and then forgive yourself.
Get up and get back in your father position. You have what your child/children need. The creator has already given it to you. Let the creator lead and guide you.
In the very first column we mentioned the powers that come with the father position. In the next column we will discuss how these powers benefit the children by way of you the father.
