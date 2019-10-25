The intent of this column is to leave you with information that may enhance your perspective of the Father position. I know this is a unique article to present, but it is a very powerful ingredient in the strengthening of the community.
There are great fathers right in our midst every day. Due to misconceptions about the Father position, many of the great fathers are not even aware of their own greatness. Unfortunately, fathers are compared and judged by their economical, educational and social status – along with a many other categories. These are areas that do not contribute to the Father position, but the Father position contributes directly to each of these categories.
Consequently, many fathers strive to achieve in these various categories and to be accomplished with the hopes of being the best father they can be. Many learn over time that even with many achievements and great accomplishments, their ability to be the best father they can be is yet lacking. This is directly since the Father position cannot be added to, but can only be recognized and must be maximized. This is due to the Father position having already been defined and qualified.
The Father position is not some new discovery that man himself made up. It is a “divine position,” fully equipped with the father needs. Once again, the Father position must be recognized and only maximized.
In our society today we have many fathers who have achieved many goals and accomplished great things, but have failed as a father. To recognize the Father position is to acknowledge that you have a need that can only be met by creator. This recognition produces a seeking that will draw a man from his past and current knowledge and bring him into the presence of his creator who holds all the information and authority concerning the Father position.
Many fathers have experience failure as a father and gave up thinking they were not good enough or worthy to be a Father. Not knowing or being made aware that becoming a good father can only come when seeking The Father/creator. The seeking is powerful in that it draws the father from his past and current knowledge and into the presence of his creator, who then releases the authority that comes with the Father Position. This seeking brings the father into a state of forgiveness.
The power of the Father Position has been hindered down through many generations simply due to the unfinished business of forgiveness. When sons that become fathers grow with unforgiveness towards his own Father, mother, brother, sister or anyone else, he is unknowingly preventing his future and the future of the family within him.
This is how poverty, low achievement, suicide, insecurity, victim mentality, substance abuse, spousal abuse along with the many other life demeaning habits and train of thoughts are perpetuated in our society today. In man’s attempt to make sense of that which he cannot answer, man then categories the many social ills by ethnicity, academics, social status, economics etc. (Fathers, the very first step is forgiveness).
Simply when a man recognizes the Father position and surrenders to it, the influence of the Father position come into play.
In my first column, I mentioned the many influences that are within the Father position.
This is not a religious article in no way shape or form. It is an article that is directed at strengthening the Father position, which then strengthens our community. This is done through the manual we have been given.
As we look at our society today and the many societal ills that plague our community, it becomes quite frustrating looking for answers to the questions why, what and when. The answer is very simple. Men submit to the creator and allow him to release his power in you to heal the family.
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of hearing the devastating effects of suicide, drugs, alcohol and perversion in the family.
Hey man, you can do it. Let us as a community recognize the fathers as we see them in the community.
May God Bless you and strengthen you.
