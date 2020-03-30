To every Father I want to offer a word of encouragement, for these are truly times to consider seriously. I pray that each Father sees the opportunity in the current times. There is a lot to consider from a negative perspective. But let us Fathers choose not to become overwhelmed and manipulated by anxiety. As much as these times can only be viewed as a disadvantage, we must not overlook the great opportunity that rest within these times.
Let us keep in mind that, yes, in the reality of this we may experience inconvenience, misfortune and loss. However, that which becomes an inconvenience can be improved. The misfortune can be corrected and the loss can be restored. The one thing that can not be replaced is time. We will not get this time again to spend quality time with our loved ones as we will during these times.
Let us take this time to recognize and give thanks for everything life has allowed us to experience up to this time. I know it’s easier to complain and highlight all of the negatives of the day. Fathers, this is a time we can teach our children the power of gratitude and how to show love in challenging times. Let us Fathers work with our children and see how we may be of help to some of the elderly in the community. Let us Fathers come together and think of ways we can share love in our community during these challenging times.
I want every Father to know it’s not over and it’s not too late. Now is the time to also spend some quality time with the Creator for direction and peace during these challenging times.
This is the time, Father, you can talk to the Creator and He will lead you and guide you as you stand at the head of your family. You must know, Father, you are not alone. The Creator will be with you through this entire time. Take a little time to have a talk with the Creator and you’ll see, He hears you and loves more than you know. Now is the time for you to learn of His love and the advantage He affords the Father.
I want to take time to acknowledge the blessing the Effingham community has been afforded by having a great man and Father like Tyrone Harvey with the Family Life Center. He is working directly to help improve the quality of Fathers in our community for those that need support. I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Harvey and I encourage the Fathers in our community that have proven their quality as Fathers to offer your experience and voice to the young Fathers Mr. Harvey is working with at the Family Life Center.
I had the privilege of meeting a Father named Chris in the Vandalia Walmart. It was indeed a treat watching this Father shop with his 13-year-old daughter, Chloe. They were shopping for finger nail polish. As I interrupted their shopping, I introduced myself and informed them I had been observing Chris shop with his daughter for nail polish. I then listened to Chloe talk about her Dad, Chris, and how she loved and enjoyed shopping with her Dad. I then appreciated how Chris the Father expressed his joy spending time with his little girl and older son that was with them. What a beautiful experience. This is what the beauty of Fatherhood is all about.
Fathers, enjoy your children and take advantage of these times to create memories for the grandchildren of the future.
