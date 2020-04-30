As the quarantine goes on, leaders in state government and business together should concentrate on readying the plan to re-open our state — at least that portion which is safe to open, only when it is deemed safe, using data, pragmatic guidelines and common sense.
Especially pesky is the question of the constitutionality of the latest extension of the governor’s executive order. State Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit is not the "stunt" that the governor suggests.
Lawmakers like Bailey are standing up as our representative voice. He is doing the job his constituents elected him to do — and other lawmakers are following suit. Rep. John Cabello filed a near-identical suit on Wednesday. The appeal process is already taking place and the governor has asked the Supreme Court to get involved so the matter can be resolved “swiftly.” (On Wednesday an appeal was filed in Appellate Court and simultaneously in Illinois Supreme Court.)
Far from putting anyone in danger, the question of constitutionality needs to be answered. It is an exercise in the democratic process, the practice that allows our republic to exist. In this country we the people are allowed to participate — through our elected representatives — in making important decisions.
Let’s hope the virus doesn’t necessitate a longer stay-at-home period. If it does, that decision needs to be made by calling back into session the General Assembly and doing so under due process of the law.
I have given this a great deal of thought and have come to believe J.B. Pritzker is doing what he feels in his heart to be best for this state, given the data he’s got. And I’ll point out, I would not want this situation thrust on me — no one would.
But I believe the state Legislature needs to be a part in making decisions affecting the people of this state.
One thing we can do, whether we agree with the governor’s decision or not, is continue to fight the good fight. Be kind to one another, take care of each other. And take comfort that the Lord has everything in His hands. I urge you to pray for our world, our country and its leaders daily. May God give them — and all of us, the strength and courage to persevere.
