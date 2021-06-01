Students offered a 'Window to the Womb'

Jill Pankau, RDMS, center, ultrasound technologist from the Family Life Center, and Maureen Habing, RT(R)(M), RDMS, second from right, registered ultrasound technologist from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, team up to show students from St. Anthony High School the development of Maria Zumbahlen’s 19-week baby through an ultrasound. Observing the ultrasound are, from left, Morgan Schuette and Leah Griffith, seated, St. Anthony High School students; Mike Janis, interim president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; and, far right, Valerie Kemme, project leader for Window to the Womb.