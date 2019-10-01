Career politicians in Illinois have mastered the art of disenfranchising voters to the benefit of themselves and their partisan interests. The most prominent example of this can be found in our current system of drawing legislative maps.
In Illinois, the party in power has ultimate authority in the map-drawing process, which often results in legislators picking their voters instead of giving the people the power to pick their legislators.
By law, every 10 years, Illinois’ General Assembly and Congressional district maps are redrawn. The Illinois State Constitution requires the General Assembly to agree on a redistricting plan to be voted on by both chambers.
Currently, it is a winner-take-all system with a Democrat majority in control. This system gives one party too much power and the ability to shift and draw district lines to create an advantage for their respective party and members. The result is “gerrymandered” districts that are oddly shaped, do not fairly represent all citizens and communities, and are uncompetitive at election time, taking away the will of the people.
Even though Democrats are in complete control of this process currently, both parties have been guilty of this abuse. It’s time we take that power away from career politicians, and demand an open and fair process where the people are heard, and politicians are removed from the process of drawing legislative maps.
To do that, I have co-sponsored Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 4 (SJRCA 4), commonly known as the Fair Maps Amendment, which would pave the way for independently drawn legislative maps and allow citizens to weigh in on the redistricting process through a ballot referendum. I am urging Senate Democrat leadership to help advance this Amendment in the fall Veto Session.
SJRCA 4 has been sitting in the Senate Assignments Committee since Jan. 30, 2019, despite having bipartisan support and a number of co-sponsors that exceeds the number of votes needed for passage, SJRCA 4 has yet to be called for a vote. I am urging Democrat leadership to release it out of committee so the General Assembly can vote to submit the question to the voters.
It’s not just legislators that support fair maps. A March 2019 poll, completed by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University, showed 67% of Illinois voters are in favor of Fair Maps.
With the fall Veto Session soon approaching, there is no good reason to wait any longer. The Democrats, who control what legislation gets called for a vote, must release this measure out of committee and give the power back to the people.
Only when we have a Fair Map Constitutional Amendment will voters and citizens have a say in the process. We must get back to competitive elections and restore trust in the legislative process.
If you agree with me, please visit senatorjasonplummer.com/Resources/fair-maps-petition/ and sign the petition to demand a Fair Map Constitutional Amendment and help get it on the ballot.
