Social isolation is a silent killer — as dangerous to health as smoking. National and global health organizations have underscored the hidden, deadly and pervasive hazards stemming from feeling alone and abandoned. This is according to grandchallengesforsocialwork.org.
By the time we are 80 years old, all of us are more likely to have some changes in our brains. But some people with those changes will have memory loss and some won’t. Rush University Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago did a study of people whose brains had large numbers of plaques and tangles – changes in nerve cells that are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s. Some of these people developed the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – memory loss and confusion – while others did not. The difference was those people who had larger social networks had the same hallmarks, but not the symptoms of memory loss, etc. These people had built up their “cognitive reserve”. The concept of cognitive reserve refers to the brain’s flexibility and capacity to use resources in different ways to solve new problems and challenges.
Socialization is one way to build up your cognitive reserve. Socializing in your 50s and 60s and into later life can reduce your risk of dementia by 12%. Socializing puts the brain to work. It allows our brains to work and form connections between cells, keeping those cells stimulated and less likely to die.
Having a conversation requires:
- Listening and processing information
- Assigning a meaning and context to the information
- Identifying and interpreting body language cues
- Accessing our memory to extract information relevant to the conversation
- Controlling impulses and reactions to maintain appropriate behavior during the conversation. (ageinplace.org)
Not all social interactions have the same connection to cognitive health; therefore, distinguishing between types of social interactions are essential. Researchers have noted that just living with family members – merely co-habitating – does not decrease one’s likelihood of developing dementia because it does not provide the right type of social interaction to assure positive cognitive benefits.
To reap the potential benefits of social interactions, individuals must be engaged and participate in social activities outside the family. Social activities include sharing meals, conversations, playing games, attending lectures, and exercising, to name a few. Social engagement actually encourages the other healthy behaviors such as exercising and stress reduction. (Psychologytoday.com)
The Alzheimer’s Association advocates that sports, cultural activities, emotional support, and personal relationships, collectively appear to have a defensive effect against dementia.
Stimulating the mind and body to remain socially engaged include the following activities:
- Staying active in the workplace
- Volunteering in community groups and causes
- Joining bridge clubs, Tai Chi groups, dancing clubs, walking groups, book clubs, gardening groups, or other community social groups
- Traveling and meeting new people and experiencing new cultures
I know the last year has been difficult for socialization, but 2021 is a new year and we can get back to being with friends and enjoying activities with others that build cognitive reserve. Enjoy your socializing!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.