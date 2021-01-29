Just thinking out loud, after reading the discussion from Suzanne Shu about people taking better care of public places when they feel like they have a stake in them.
I believe the people of the City of Effingham need a strong reminder that THEY are the ones who – once upon a difficult, drought-raved time in the 1950s – lobbied for, actively voted in favor of, substantially paid for, and primarily and literally built Lake Sara.
It would be excellent if residents of Effingham and the surrounding area were to be consistently reminded of this wonderful history – and of the lake’s effective ownership – every time they set foot on the public property that constitutes Lake Sara.
Our lake belongs not only to the wealthy individuals who lease the expensive real estate that surrounds Lake Sara; it is the property of the collective “average person” from all walks of life who is a resident of the City of Effingham.
Even today, the Effingham Water Authority (or EWA), the lake’s three-person governing board, is appointed not by residents of Lake Sara but by the Board of Trustees for Douglas Township. Generally speaking, Douglas Township is a governmental unit comprised mostly of the population of the City of Effingham. Lake Sara itself is NOT located in Douglas Township. This fact has always been the case since Lake Sara’s inception.
ALL of the citizens of the City of Effingham need to be encouraged to fully realize a sense of pride and ownership in Lake Sara.
For these reasons and more, I would prefer to hear the soon-to-be renovated beach area at Lake Sara referred to – as in days of old – as Effingham Beach (generally) or perhaps more specifically now as “Effingham Beach Peninsula,” rather than the newly forward phrase “Pearson Peninsula.”
No qualms at all here with the name Pearson. There’s already a Pearson Building at the lake – although many people don’t know specifically where it is located or which lake building it might be. Until they need to find it for a scheduled event, or for voting purposes.
I’ve never been overly enamored with the sound of “Pearson Peninsula,” and I’ve also spoken to plenty of people who live at Lake Sara who have no idea what “Pearson Peninsula” even is, or where IT might be located. Primarily, “Pearson Peninsula” seems to be a lake insiders’ moniker that suggests nothing to the average person in Effingham. Or to out-of-towners who potentially would be visiting and spending their money in our area.
If tourism folks (for example) were trying to entice people to come to “Effingham Beach Peninsula,” the pitch would have a much better shot at success over the “huh” response likely to be received from any other name, including, potentially, “Pearson Park.”
“Effingham Beach Park” would have a much more familiar and welcoming ring to it.
Primarily, we need a more Effingham-centric description for this wonderful place – something that evokes a sense of ownership (and memories) and a naming that informs geographically as well, rather than a name that would have people guess or wonder.
After all, the goal is to welcome all people into the fold at Lake Sara to enjoy what the people of the City of Effingham and their ancestors long ago created, as well as to take better care of this amazing resource.
It is the water in all of its majesty that is the number one attraction of the beach peninsula area. Ideas such as real access to the water for people with disabilities are spectacular for the beach area, but also long overdue.
We cannot thank folks like Tom Ryan enough for their long hours of work, and constant beating of the drum, to see our long-neglected beach area become a renewed area of focus. Generations of children, though, have already lost out on a meaningful connection to the lake and its resources. With a renewed level of interest in the beach area – and in Lake Sara itself – by the people of the City of Effingham, may this unfortunate neglect never happen again.
For additional rationale supporting my line of thinking on “Effingham Beach Peninsula” or “Effingham Beach Park,” please see the article by Ms. Shu located on this page of the Effingham Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.