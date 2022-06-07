Wednesday, June 8, is World Ocean Day, a designation that encourages public interest in the protection of the ocean and the responsible management of its resources.
Although World Ocean Day may sound like a faraway concept, here in Effingham it's a day on which we mark strong local connections to the ocean in Lake Sara and the Little Wabash River.
On rainy days in particular, Lake Sara's connection to the World Ocean is direct and certain. Excess water flows into Lake Sara’s spillway and then follows a unique liquid path that eventually leads into the Gulf of Mexico.
The relevant trail (or progression) of this water can be traced as follows:
LAKE SARA → Blue Point Creek (East) → Little Wabash River → Wabash River → Ohio River → Mississippi River → Gulf of Mexico → Atlantic Ocean!
Similar water progressions are available for many lakes and rivers throughout Illinois.
On World Ocean Day, it's important to realize that living away from the ocean doesn't mean that we live in isolation. Wherever situated, a clean lake or stream can impact a cleaner earth. Conversely, inland pollution has an unfortunate ability to travel thousands of miles through water.
Recommended "World Ocean Day" activities in our area can include:
1. Participation in voluntary trash pickup, whether at a beach or in proximity to any lake, river, creek, or ditch. Items found during local trash pickup efforts typically include, but are not limited to: cigarette butts, plastic bottles and straws, aluminum cans, fishing tackle, and articles of clothing.
2. Participation in study that emphasizes the connection and similarities between the ocean and inland bodies of water. For example, did you know local freshwater lakes, such as Lake Sara, hold water that is approximately 96.5% similar to ocean water? The primary difference between the two is the salinity of ocean water, but surprisingly salinity constitutes only 3.5% of the ocean's total makeup. ["Because seawater is mostly pure water, its physical properties are very similar to those of pure water, with only slight variations." Essentials of Oceanography (Eleventh ed.), Alan P. Trujillo, Harold V. Thurman, p. 139 (2014).]
Ocean water includes chloride, sodium, sulfate, and other salty content. Freshwater lakes, such as Lake Sara, ALSO contain many natural salt properties. However, the salinity of ocean water — even at only 3.5% — is more than 200 times greater than the salinity found typically in freshwater lakes.
3. Participation in a scientific experiment at home: Consumers are referred to the internet video titled "Watersheds: Why it's important to keep your local creek unpolluted" by Melissa Nord, a broadcast meteorologist. Utilizing glass bowls and food coloring, Nord provides an easy-to-understand educational video on the widespread effects of watershed pollution. You can find this video by searching the internet keywords of "Melissa Nord" "watershed" and "unpolluted."
Lake Sara is an 800-acre water reservoir located west of the city of Effingham in Effingham County. It was built in response to a water shortage felt throughout much of the Midwest in the 1950s and was formally dedicated in 1957. Today, nearly 65 years later, Lake Sara has taken on nearly all of the properties of a naturally created body of water.
Scott Ealy of Effingham is Chairman of the BOARD at Kiki's Paddleboards, a local lake recreation company.
