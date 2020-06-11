The Effingham County Board is expected to, at some point, take up the subject of a Landfill Host Agreement.
Our local landfill, Landfill 33, is steadily moving to capacity, and sometime in the coming years, it will be closed. The owners of Landfill 33 are in the process of creating a second landfill on nearby property. There’s no site plan currently available, and the landfill’s specifications are still being determined.
This new landfill is the subject matter of the Host Agreement that will come before the board. In addition to being the founder of Effingham Recycles, I also happen to be a transactional attorney who spends her days drafting and analyzing contracts. I’ve undertaken an analysis of this Agreement, and I would like to share my concerns with you all, because I have quite a few.
This Agreement would be in effect until the new landfill closed, easily decades from now, and there are no provisions for amendments or renewals involving renegotiation. It’s a long-term commitment that will impact untold future generations.
Before I dive into the weeds, a little Contract Law 101: a contract is a set of mutual promises from which each side receives some benefit in exchange for providing a benefit to the other party. So when I analyze this Agreement, I ask: How is the county benefiting? How is the landfill benefiting? In what ways do those benefits correspond?
The benefit you’ve probably heard most about is the Host Fee that will be collected. The county is going to receive $1/ton for waste put into the landfill. The fee won’t be collected until 2026, but when it is, that money will go straight into the County General Fund. The then-serving board will be able to spend it in any way they desire.
Were the board to adopt a Tipping Fee instead of a Host Fee, the funds generated by dumping waste into the landfill would be designated for waste reduction, bringing glass recycling to town, environmental cleanups, public health, and other efforts to reduce the impact of landfilling on our county.
What does the landfill get in exchange for this $1/ton Host Fee? They get a promise that no other fees or special assessments not levied on other businesses will ever be collected from the landfill. I can see why the landfill operator, Brian Hayes, likes to refer to this as “a legal bribe.”
The same $1/ton collected as a Tipping Fee instead wouldn’t be an increased cost on them, and it would provide desperately needed funding for environmental services.
What else does the county get in this deal? We get a professionally operated landfill capable of providing waste disposal for our community and for the many surrounding counties who do not have their own. Landfill services are needed, and Landfill 33 does that well.
They’re also going to update the Effingham County Solid Waste Management Plan, which is many years past due for an update.
So, in exchange for providing quality landfilling services to the region and planning services to the county, what does Landfill 33 get? They get a monopoly over waste management in Effingham County for the lifetime of the new landfill.
Does this sound like hyperbole? Paragraph 11, after discussing the landfill’s role in developing the plan and overseeing their own compliance with their own plan, states that, upon opening, the new landfill will be “deemed adequate to address the waste handling and disposal needs” of Effingham County and no other waste handling facilities will be necessary while it continues to operate. Should the county choose to enter a contract for any waste management services, they also get a right of first refusal for that contract.
The landfill gets to make the rules, decide if they’re complying with them, and keep out anyone who would try to offer more.
Nowhere in this Agreement are there promises that recycling services will ever be provided. There’s nothing to incentivize waste reduction and landfill diversion. There’s no funding for any of this, either. And if this Agreement is approved as it is now written, there won’t be for decades to come.
We will post this Agreement on our website and our Facebook page so that you may see it for yourselves. We encourage our fellow citizens to tell their representatives that they expect better from and for Effingham County.
To our County Board, I encourage you to consider the long-term impact of this Agreement. You are binding future generations of Effingham County residents to a community without the environmental services they desire and deserve. And you are doing this without even knowing what this new landfill facility will look like.
