[thorn] A Neoga man was rescued from a thorny situation on Friday when fire and ambulance crews quickly freed him from being trapped between the tire and the platform of his utility tractor. Alan Baker, Neoga assistant fire chief and paramedic, said a relative passing by the accident on a rural road alerted authorities. It was estimated the man had been stuck upside down for about 30 minutes by the time rescuers arrived at 11:32 a.m. He was freed by 11:36 a.m. and taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Roses to those rescuers and the alert passerby. "The tractor had wedged him in and we found him hanging upside down," Baker told EDN reporter Dawn Schabbing. "He was driving along the ditch, hit a bump and because there were no fenders the tire knocked him down and wedged him between the tire and the platform."
[rose] Shayna Phillips already got some roses when she was selected as the 2019 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen on Tuesday night. But here are a few virtual ones for her, too. And for Hali Kreke, who was named Junior Miss Effingham County on Sunday evening. Phillips was among 11 contestants for 2019 Effingham County Fair Queen. First runner-up was Morgan Phillips, second runner-up was Katelyn Jansen and third runner-up was Emily Becker. Roses for them, too. And for the winner of the award for highest raffle ticket sales, Lea Thompson, and People's Choice and Biggest Fan Club (T-shirt sales) went to Hannah Paquette. Heck, roses for everyone who took part in the pageants. And for those who work so hard to put them together.
[thorn] The Associated Press reported this week some disturbingly thorny news: "The U.S. Education Department is being urged to close a loophole that has allowed some wealthy families to get federal, state and university funding that's meant to help needy students. Federal authorities were notified last year that some parents in Illinois were transferring custody of their children to friends or relatives to make it appear they came from poorer backgrounds. In doing so, they became eligible for scholarships and federal grants that are typically reserved for low-income students. Disclosure of the practice comes at a time of intense debate over the fairness of college admissions. Earlier this year, federal authorities say they uncovered a sweeping scheme in which wealthy parents paid bribes to get their children into elite universities across the nation. The latest case was uncovered at the University of Illinois after guidance counselors at nearby high schools caught wind of the scheme and notified the school's admissions office. University officials soon noticed a pattern of students coming from certain Chicago suburbs with recent guardianship transfers and similar language in their applications. In total, the school says it has identified 14 cases over the last year."
[rose] EDN reporter Crystal Reed reported this roseworthy news: Bayleigh Cain was diagnosed with hip dysplasia when she was only 1 year and 3 months old. After being diagnosed, she had her first surgery to treat her dislocated hips. Her mother, Janelle Cain, said every year since then her daughter has had three surgeries to correct the issue. She now has a device helping to lengthen her femur and stabilize the bone to correct a leg-length discrepancy. All of that faded to the background on Tuesday evening because Bayleigh was treated to the ultimate Effingham County Fair experience for her 7th birthday. The birthday surprise included a T-shirt and pink tutu, ice cream, wristbands for rides, presents and an evening of fun. The evening was coordinated by T.J. Hodges, the founder of Some Heroes Don't Wear Capes.
[rose] Enjoy the last day of the fair! This 75th anniversary edition of the area's annual extravaganza was a doozy. See you all there next year.
