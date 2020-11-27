Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 47,147 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 20-22 compared with 50,173 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Roses to the Effingham County hunters who boosted harvest numbers in the county this year over last: 611 versus 597. Shelby County also saw an increase: 824 versus 757. So did Cumberland County: 542 versus 511. The seven-day Firearm Deer Season conclude Dec. 3-6. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include: Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13; Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; CWD Deer Season (in select counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 17. 2021 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 3-6 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season). For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
The Associated Press reported this thorny news on Friday: “Illinois topped 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, and also passed the 700,000 mark for cases of coronavirus illness. It took just nine days for public health officials to log 1,000 deaths, according to an Associated Press review of the data, matching the deadliest period previously in the pandemic, in late April and early May. Officials in Illinois and across the nation pleaded Americans to limit travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to help prevent the surging coronavirus outbreak from spreading farther and faster. But millions of people disregarded the warnings and left home this week. Experts fear it will mean even more infections and deaths in the coming weeks at a time when colder weather is forcing people indoors and closer together.”
The decline of Village Square Mall over the years has long been thornworthy. More pricks were added this week when a circuit court judge ruled on Monday that the City of Effingham has the authority to demolish part of the mall. The EDN’s Andrew Adams reported that this comes after the judge ruled that the owners of Village Square Mall, Durga Property Holdings, had until Nov. 10 to start repairs to the building. The latest ruling authorizes the city to selectively demolish the loading dock of the former Rural King suite and to perform repair work throughout the building. “It’s our intention to provide some source of heat to that area,” said City Administrator Steve Miller. “Just to get through the winter.” Miller’s concern is that the sprinkler and fire suppression systems in the Rural King area and in the former J.C. Penney area are not being climate controlled. As the weather gets colder, Miller worries those pipes might burst causing further damage to the property and putting people in the building at risk. Miller expects the demolition to begin soon, possibly Monday. The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution approving an increase to the project’s costs by $23,513 due to the delayed start date and winter provisions.
Roses to Donna M. Keller for providing EDN readers this week with a little bit of history that connects the Mayflower voyage to a local family: That of Norma Ochs of Sainte Marie. Norma’s 10th great-grandfather, Isaac Allerton, boarded the Mayflower and departed Plymouth, England, in September of 1620. With him were his wife, Mary, who was pregnant; three children, Bartholomew, Remember and Mary; and an apprentice, John Hooke. The three surviving Allerton children are the subjects of the book, “Three Young Pilgrims” by Carol Harness, one of the many books written about the Pilgrim families. Mary Allerton, Norma’s ninth great-grandmother, was the youngest daughter of Isaac and Mary Allerton. She was just 4 years old on the voyage. Mary Allerton married Thomas Cushman in 1632. Thomas had arrived in 1621 on the ship Fortune. Thomas and Mary (Allerton) Cushman had a prosperous family, with seven of their eight children surviving to adulthood and marrying, providing at least 50 grandchildren. Both lived to very old age, with Thomas dying at the age of 85, and Mary living until age 83.
