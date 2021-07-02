Belated roses to the St. Anthony softball team for its remarkable run this year. As your new EDN sports editor, Alex Wallner, put it in a recent column: “It was a season of firsts for the St. Anthony softball team, as the Bulldogs captured sectional and super-sectional championships en route to a berth in the state tournament, where they finished as the runner-up. An unthinkable feat for a program that has never made it past the sectional championship game, but — as they say — that’s why you play. Even if St. Anthony were to bounce up to Class 2A next year, there’s no telling what they could accomplish, and I don’t think the move would matter all that much.” That’s because all of the athletes should return next season. And that should be as fun to watch as this season.
Roses, too, for the South Central Cougars baseball team, which brought home a state championship. “It’s something that’s never happened,” head coach Curt Jones told Alex. “Everybody wished, and I could have said that it didn’t have to be the baseball team. It could have been any school team. After watching some of the area schools and some of the coaches that I’ve coached against and seen how exciting it was for them, it’s something that we’ve hungered for, and it was cool to see the excitement out of everybody. I knew that it would be that way, but it was even more so than what I expected.” Twenty-nine games played. Twenty-six games won. Your EDN editor thinks maybe his slumping Chicago Cubs could take some tips from these two teams.
Thorns of caution come with the news Friday that there have been two additional COVID-related deaths in Effingham County this week, bringing our county’s total deaths to 74 since the pandemic began. Although our state has mostly re-opened, the news from the local health department is a reminder that COVID remains something to watch. YOu can do your part to keep us all safe by getting vaccinated. On Thursday, July 8, the Effingham County Health Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over, second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 10, 2021. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org.
EDN reporter Andrew Adams reported this week the roseworthy news about the Effingham Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office launching an initiative to update their shared “Special Needs Registry.” Andrew noted that police encounters are stressful for everybody. But they can be complicated and dangerous when they involve people with mental health issues or physical disabilities. This registry is a list of people with behavioral issues, mental health concerns and disabilities. People or their caregivers can volunteer to sign up for the registry so if police or fire respond to an incident involving someone on the registry, they are aware of the individual’s circumstance. “Sometimes you’ll have calls that a person is out of control and it turns out they have mental health issues,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. “They should have known this person had these issues.” People with serious mental health issues are at much higher risk of being involved in police encounters and are at higher risk of being the victim of a fatal police encounter.
Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke has been keeping Effingham County Board members an update on this year’s fair, and judging by a story this week by EDN reporter Charles Mills, it should be bigger and better than ever. “The theme of this year’s fair is ‘Harvest your Dreams,’” Hartke said. “Time to come back to the fair and have a very good time.” Hartke also noted that the support of local people and businesses has been outstanding. “That’s why we have the quality fair we’ve got today, through the support of our businesses,” Hartke said. “I thank them every chance we get for that great support.” Meanwhile: “We’re now at 4,000 seats for a tractor pull or a rodeo,” Hartke said. “That’s quite a few seats for a county fair. We have 35 horses training every day at the Effingham County Fairgrounds this year. That’s the most we’ve had training at the fairgrounds for a long, long time. It’s a busy track and we’re glad to have them.” Your EDN editor is looking forward to the festivities.
Another roseworthy event is coming up: Singer and Songwriter Austin Edwards is coming to Altamont, where the city council has approved a July 17 concert in Schmidt Park. SAFE, Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies, an organization serving 11 area counties, including Effingham County, requested the free music concert. The concert features one of two musical artists who placed second as “Broken Roots” in last year’s “America’s Got Talent” television show competition on NBC. Effingham Native Austin Weinstock, who uses the stage name Austin Edwards for musical performances, will bring his band to Altamont. “We’re not charging anything for it because we want everyone to be able come,” SAFE Awareness and Fundraising Director Jill Wright said.
