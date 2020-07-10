It seems nearly every day now the Effingham County Health Department is reporting new cases of COVID-19. For months, we seemed to be relatively isolated from positive tests of the coronavirus. But people young and old are now testing positive. The seven new cases that local health officials reported Thursday included one male under age 10, one male in his teens, one male in his 40s, one male in his 70s, two females in their 40s and one female in her 70s. They have had no known contact with a COVID-positive case. That thorny bit of news means that the virus is here, and no one can be sure just where. Listen to what our local officials say every time they report new cases: "Citizens are strongly urged to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. These precautions should be taken at all times, even if you are traveling."
The Associated Press reported some roseworthy news from Secretary of State Jesse White this week: Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended one more month to Nov. 1. Expired documents will remain valid so customers need not need rush into state Driver Services offices, especially during the current heat wave, White said. The extension also covers those who have July, August and September expiration dates. This rose isn't just because your EDN editor's vehicle sticker expired June 30. Well, maybe a little. But it's good news for all of us. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time,” White said.
Capitol News Illinois reported the thorny news this week that three community and business advocacy groups argue that local government officials in Illinois have their hands “tied behind their back” when responding to COVID-19-related economic struggles. “Burdensome, unnecessary” state rules dictating how federal CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — funds are allocated to local authorities will “likely” make fewer dollars available to officials to use as they deem appropriate, Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said at an outdoor event in Springfield. Instead, the state will “reallocate” that money to other areas and “limit economic recovery in communities,” he added. But a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity told the news agency that assertion is “simply false” and the situation is more complex than the Municipal League, Retail Merchants Association and Manufacturers’ Association are portraying.
The University of Illinois this week reported some roseworthy news for farmers: The Acreage and Grain Stocks reports, released on June 30, produced some surprises for the corn market, according to University of Illinois agricultural economist Todd Hubbs. “The drop in acreage spurred a rally in corn prices and injected some optimism into the corn outlook moving into the 2020 marketing year. The market turns to weather forecasts and the upcoming WASDE report for price formation over the short term,” Hubbs says. Corn producers reported they planted or intended to plant 92.01 million acres of corn this year, 2.31 million more than planted in 2019. Corn-planted acres came in 3.2 million acres lower than the average trade guess and 4.98 million acres smaller than March planting intentions.
Roses for the parade in Dieterich last week. As EDN reporter Kaitlin Cordes reported: Fire sirens sounded through Dieterich Saturday morning as members of the Dieterich American Legion Post 628 paraded through town atop an antique firetruck and a trailer. The community kicked off the July 4 holiday with the patriotic procession commemorating the post’s 100-year anniversary. The town also celebrated the 100th birthday of its memorial archway located at the veterans memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.