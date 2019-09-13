Your EDN editor had visions of the proverbial old man on the porch, yelling at those kids to get off his lawn, when he read how an Effingham County Board committee discussed whether farmers market vendors should move from the county museum lawn to the sidewalk in an effort to preserve the grass. Not to suggest that Board Vice Chairman Joe Thoele is that old man. But he said there are bare spots on the Effingham County Museum lawn because of tables and stands set up by farmers market vendors. “I like them out here on the lawn. I like this lawn, and I like to see it used,” Thoele said. “We don’t need all those bare spots out there, and there’s ways to prevent that.” Thoele said some vendors are using mats to stand on during the four-hour Saturday morning farmers market, but not all do. Thoele suggested providing 4-by-8-foot mats for the vendors to stand on and for the vendors’ tables to be moved to the sidewalk. Your EDN editor and his wife are frequent visitors to the farmers market, but haven’t noticed any egregious bald spots. (The only one your EDN editor’s wife ever mentions is on your EDN editor’s head.)
Posthumous roses to Mary Sur. EDN senior reported Dawn Schabbing penned a nice tribute to her this week: During the basketball season in Neoga Unit 3, it’s a common sight to see players, coaches and managers gathered together as the game is about to begin. But just as important to the team and its fans was to find Mary Sur at the scorekeepers table donned in her official black and white striped shirt. Nearby, there would always be a bowl of candy for her fans – both young and young at heart. This basketball season won’t be the same in Neoga without Sur, 72, who died due to complications of pneumonia, Sept. 10 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Sur was a 1965 graduate of St. Anthony High School. She retired from Neoga School District after teaching kindergarten from 1969 to 2006. Her youngest brother, Roger Sur, 63, of Effingham, said his sister was one who always would plan activities for her many nieces and nephews when they had a family gathering. “Thirty-seven years as a kindergarten teacher served her well,” said Sur. “She’s great. She’s the kind of person who would do anything for you.”
The owner of El Rancherito restaurant in Effingham wants to open one in Altamont in the former Dairy Bar building — as long as the restaurant can get a liquor license. That request sparked debate during the Altamont City Council meeting. Some are concerned about serving liquor next to Schmidt Park. That argument seems worthy of thorns. As others have pointed out, the VFW isn’t much farther from the park and it hasn’t caused problems for park-goers. Your EDN editor will miss the Dairy Bar. But a good Mexican restaurant would be nice for the town. It would make the choice for Taco Tuesday a no-brainer.
Roses to the organizers of Operation Blackhawk. And to the sizeable crowd that gathered last Saturday evening in downtown Effingham for a block party to support it. As EDN reporter Charles Mills reported, the organization was founded in 2007 by local businessmen Paul Guttman, Boris Bonutti and Bob Lakin, along with veterans Bob Ferguson and Dennis Brown. It provides assistance to area military families left behind when the local U.S. Army National Guard were deployed overseas. “The organization is meant to support our deployed troops,” Bonutti told Mills. “What’s unique about our program is when you donate money it can be dedicated to a certain community or certain group of deployed soldiers as opposed to where you don’t have control over where the funding goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.