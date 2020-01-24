Roses go with the approximately 400 members of the Illinois National Guard Second Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, who left for their deployment to Afghanistan on Tuesday, including members from the Effingham area. The unit also includes those based in Litchfield, West Frankfort, Marion and Mt. Vernon, with 90 to 95 soldiers deploying from Effingham. The guardsmen are being mobilized in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. EDN reporter spoke to a couple of the local soldiers before their departure, among them Lt. Col. Gregory Settle. This will be Settle’s fourth overseas deployment. Settle was deployed from 2003 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and from 2008 to 2009 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Settle said this will be his first deployment since his sons, Jackson and Wesley, were born. His wife of 12 years, Amanda, is accustomed to his overseas service, but Settle said he is unsure how his sons will react to his 10-month deployment. “Every time you deploy, it’s always a challenge on your family,” he told Kaitlin. “This will be my first deployment with my two sons. They’re 8 and 5, so they understand what’s going on. But how they’re going to react to me being gone, I don’t know that yet.” There are never enough roses for those who serve this country.
Your EDN editor presented Ann Deters with the Effingham Daily News Citizen of Year award last Saturday. The 2020 award was presented during the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce gala, which was themed “Roaring into the Twenties.” “They’ve got the wrong person,” Deters said she first thought upon hearing the news. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this exclusive and prestigious group.” Deters, 61, is the CEO of the cataract surgical service provider she founded 25 years ago, Vantage Outsourcing. Under her helm, the company has grown to now reach over 30 states, bringing the technology to rural America and saving senior citizens long trips to the hospital or surgery center.
Also awarded Saturday were the Chamber’s Excellence in Business Awards, which went to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Al’s Tire Mart and Electronics. The Effingham-Teutopolis News Report also named its Volunteer of the Year, Judi Bone of Effingham, for her work with needy pets. Full stories on the Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Excellence in Business awards will be featured in a special section in the Jan. 29 edition of the EDN.
Thorny news from the Effingham County coroner’s office this week: Motor vehicle fatalities in Effingham County rose from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019. Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes in her end-of-year report noted 11 motor vehicle fatalities from Dec. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019. This number is up from six in the previous fiscal year and represents the most causes of deaths in the county in that time period. However, Rhodes also reported that other causes of death decreased across the county. Most notably, fatal drug overdoses decreased from 10 in fiscal year 2018 to four in fiscal year 2019. Suicides were cut in half, with five in fiscal year 2019.
Capitol News Illinois reported this roseworthy news: Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday capping the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin for many people in Illinois. Senate Bill 667, sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat, caps the cost at $100 for a 30-day supply, a significant reduction for many diabetes patients currently paying hundreds of dollars per month for the life-saving medication. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. Each year after that, insurers are allowed to raise the out-of-pocket cost by the rate of health care inflation. “Diabetes affects people from all walks of life. It doesn’t discriminate between those who can afford medication and unconscionable costs and those who cannot,” Pritzker said during a bill-signing ceremony at a public health clinic in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.