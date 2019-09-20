Roses to the Effingham VA Outpatient Clinic, which celebrated 20 years on Thursday with a short ceremony and refreshments. Tammy SchwaningerBoose, the nurse manager, has been working at the Effingham clinic for two years but has been a nurse for 32. Her job is to make sure that things run smoothly at the Effingham location. “It’s our duty to take care of the veterans physically, mentally and spiritually,” she said.
EDN reporter Kaitlin Cordes wrote this week about how Tim and Lisa Mueller welcomed their first grandchild into the world on a November morning in 2017. That afternoon they learned Tim had colon cancer. For the Neoga High School track and cross country coach, the diagnosis was just another hurdle. Mueller, 53, says the story of his life will always be about his family, his coaching and his student athletes. Be sure to read Kaitlin's inspiring story about Tim and the support he receives from Lisa, his family and his athletes in Thursday's newspaper. Or, read it online at effinghamdailynews.com We also produced a podcast about Tim and his family. You can find it and all of the EDN's podcasts at effinghamdailynews.com/podcasts Or, you can find us on apps such as SoundCloud or Google Play Music.
Maybe a thorn will prick drivers into remembering that this is the time of year to slow down. That’s advice of a local paramedic who gets calls to accidents on the road involving tractors and vehicles. During National Farm Safety and Health Week through Saturday, it is time to remind people to add an extra layer of caution while driving on the roads and working on the farm. EDN senior reporter Dawn Schabbing wrote this week that fall harvest is also prime time for road-related accidents, with many of today’s large harvest and tillage-related farm equipment often moving slowly — making it difficult for motorists to know how to behave when sharing the road, according to Ag Daily. Alan Baker, who has worked for Neoga Ambulance Service for 28 years and served as a volunteer on the Neoga Fire Department for 20 years, said this time of year often brings car and tractor accidents on the road. “As an industry, we see more distracted driving and accidents of cars running into the backs of tractors pulling implements,” said Baker. “Slow down. Slow down. Slow down. That’s my advice for this time of year when we are beginning to see tractors on the roads.”
The Associated Press reported this week: "The number and rate of abortions across the United States have plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures released Wednesday. The report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, counted 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017. That’s down from 926,000 tallied in the group’s previous report for 2014, and from just over 1 million counted for 2011. Guttmacher is the only entity that strives to count all abortions in the U.S., making inquiries of individual providers. Federal data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention excludes California, Maryland and New Hampshire because those states don’t compile comprehensive abortion data for the CDC. The new report illustrates that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country — in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict abortion access and in Democratic-run states protecting abortion rights. Between 2011 and 2017, abortion rates increased in only five states and the District of Columbia.
Posthumous roses to Cokie Roberts, the reporter for NPR and ABC News who died this week of complications from breast cancer. She was 75. The AP reported that Roberts devoted most of her attention to covering Congress, where her father Hale Boggs was a House majority leader who died in 1972 when his plane went missing over Alaska. Her mother, Lindy Boggs, took over his Louisiana congressional seat and served until 1990, later becoming ambassador to the Vatican. Roberts co-anchored the ABC Sunday political show “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002. She was most proud professionally of a series of books about women in Washington. “We Are Our Mother’s Daughters” was about the changing roles and relationships of women. She also wrote two books with her husband, Steven Roberts, about marriage and an interfaith family. “Journalism just kind of happened to me,” she said in a 2018 interview with the Television Academy. “It wasn’t anything I had planned to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.