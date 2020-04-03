Roses to the folks in Altamont that EDN Reporter Charles Mills talked to for a story in Saturday’s paper: It’s been years since the Little Ryman in Altamont was filled with the sounds of music and people. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed any immediate plans to change that, some community members are thinking about the time when social distancing and quarantines will be over – and the Little Ryman can make its comeback. Bruce Kessler is among those who want to hear music once again ring from the rafters of the old church. “We are trying to resurrect it so we can go again,” Kessler said as he sat in one of the former pews looking over the stage. “I really want to hear music here again.” Your EDN editor looks forward to the day that venue and all the others are open again.
Thorns that it’s come to this, though roses are in order for Effingham Park District officials for making the right call: The Effingham Park District has closed all playgrounds, pavilions and the skate park to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park District Executive Director Jeff Althoff said the park equipment, pavilions, skate park and restrooms will remain closed until Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office gives the OK to reopen them. Althoff said park district staff have put up signs and roped off the areas. Parks are still open to the public for people to walk or run or do other activities, like play catch, as long as those activities are not done in a group setting. Althoff said as the weather has warmed up, activity at the parks have increased, but park use is nowhere near what it would normally be this time of year.
Roses to the the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service for reversing a truly thornworthy initial policy that would have required Social Security beneficiaries who do not typically file tax returns to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. After getting a deserved earful, the agencies late this week said those payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts. “Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. “This was the exact right thing for the Trump Administration to do and they never should have said otherwise,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said in a press release. “I joined my colleagues in calling for them to reverse and I’m glad they made the right decision. With this reversal, the Trump Administration will no longer be forcing this frustrating burden on retired seniors and individuals with disabilities.”
There really aren’t enough roses in the world for two local Certified Nursing Assistants who are now on the front lines of Illinois’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As EDN Reporter Kaitlin Cordes wrote this week: Taylor Flowers of Mason and Kayla Summann of Altamont, both 23, will spend eight weeks in Chicago helping hospitals and medical facilities care for COVID-19 patients. Cook County has amassed the state’s greatest number of cases and deaths. Flowers and Summann answered a request from a Chicago-based health care company to send workers to the northern part of the state to aid with the unprecedented influx of patients due to the virus. State officials on Tuesday even sent an alert to mobile devices seeking medically trained individuals to fight the spread of the virus. Flowers described her decision to fight the virus on the front lines as a calling. “And we haven’t looked back,” Flowers told Cordes.
