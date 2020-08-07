Friday was the last day at the EDN for reporter Kaitlin Cordes. While Kaitlin was earning her journalism degree at Eastern Illinois University, she interned with us for two summers before joining the paper full-time. Her most recent beat was covering Effingham City Hall and Unit 40 schools. She’s won several journalism honors, and was a finalist this year for our company’s Reporter of the Year award – impressive, because CNHI owns about 90 weekly and daily newspapers across the country. And she recently won several first place awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors for work last year: Breaking News, “Police Investigate Shelbyville Homicide;” Feature Photo, “Aerial Proposal;” Sports Feature Story, “The Coach and the Cancer;” General News Photo, “Unit 40 Surprises Teacher;” Digital Storytelling (podcast), “The Coach and the Cancer;” Public Service, “Recreational Marijuana.” Awards aren’t the reason journalists are driven to tell the story of our community, but the recognition of their hard work is always nice. Add these roses to those accolades. Your EDN editor misses Kaitlin’s dedication already, but wishes her all the best.
Thorny news from Capitol News Illinois this week: The state has identified more than 120,000 instances of fraud in its unemployment system since March, approximately 114,000 of which targeted the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that has been ripe for exploitation nationwide, according to the FBI. That program, passed by Congress as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, allows independent contractors and others to apply for unemployment benefits they would otherwise not be entitled to. The program launched in Illinois in May.
Heather Mumma, a member of the Effingham County board’s health committee, asked a very good question this week: Why do some counties identify restaurants that have outbreaks of COVID-19 but Effingham County does not? Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp earns a thorn for her answer: “We are held to very strict HIPAA guidelines,” Feldkamp said, referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. “If there was a situation where it would benefit the public health or we felt there were individuals who were at higher risk for exposure, then we would obviously work with that business to put some kind of information out. ... There have been some other counties that have had legal issues in regards to HIPAA. We’re just trying to do the best we can balancing between what is best for public health, but also providing privacy for individuals who are going through a rough time.” Public health should be the main concern here. People have a right to know if the restaurant they took their family to yesterday is closed today because there have been cases of COVID-19 there. Late Thursday night, the health department issued a press release saying that 15 more Effingham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, ranging in age from their teens to 80s. “Because many businesses and individuals are not following COVID safety guidance, the health department is noticing an increase in community transmission associated with events and locations where crowds are congregating and not wearing face coverings or social distancing,” the press release said. It would help people make better choices if the health department would tell us which businesses are doing a good job protecting their employees and their customers and which are doing poorly and have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases because of it.
Roses to Mary Banning of Effingham and Mary Reed of Stewardson, who were driving to the car wash on Eiche Avenue in Effingham on Tuesday when they noticed the smoke. The two stopped in an alley across from the home and called 911. Reed said the women then went around to the neighbors asking if they knew who lived there. The two and some neighbors knocked on the doors of the home, but no one answered. As Effingham firefighters battled the blaze, homeowners Dalton Dasenbrock and Taylor Overbeck arrived on scene, immediately going to their two small dogs, Baby and Chopper. Firefighters took the dogs from the garage, Dasenbrock said, and tied them to a neighbor’s tree using leashes. The dogs were not injured.
