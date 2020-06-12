A couple thorny announcements arrived on Friday: First was this press release: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will issue an Executive Order canceling the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs this year. The announcement of the cancellations has prompted the Department of Agriculture to offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their hard work. The annual state fairs, which attracted over 600,000 visitors combined in 2019, will return in August 2021. “The Illinois and Du Quoin state fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” Pritzker said in the release. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 state fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so.”
And not long after that, this release popped into your EDN editor’s email: Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) received notice today from its National governing organization that all honor flights nationwide have been suspended through the end of 2020 due to continued concerns related to COVID-19. This was a difficult but necessary decision to ensure the safety and continued health of our country’s most important national resource – our Veteran heroes. The national Honor Flight network estimates that all hubs (of which LLHF is one) were on track to serve more than 20,000 veterans on 2020 flights and expected to reach the milestone of providing these flights to more than a quarter million veterans since the network was founded. Specifically, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight had six (6) 2020 flights scheduled and planned to serve more than 500 Central Illinois World War II, Korean Era and Vietnam Era veterans. We are disappointed by these constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the 600+ local veterans on our waiting list will now have their flight delayed by a year. However, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is dedicated to serving all Veterans currently on our wait list (as well as those who have yet to apply) as soon as conditions are safe. The LLHF Board will begin planning for 2021 flights and will share our anticipated 2021 flight dates as soon as they are confirmed.
There was some roseworthy news this week related to COVID-19. St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and other hospitals in the HSHS system are relaxing the “no visitor” policy enacted at the beginning of the pandemic. That is sure to be a relief to those with loved in the hospital — and to the patients whose recovery surely depends in part on being able to receive visitors. There are still precautions in place, and limits on the number of visitors. But this is one sign of better days ahead as we all navigate these troubling times.
The Associated Press this week reported this rosy news: The U.S. communications regulator has proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom. The FCC said the robocalls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message. If consumers pressed a button for more information, however, they were transferred to a call center that sold plans not connected to those companies. The FCC said the Missouri attorney general sued Rising Eagle’s largest client, Health Advisors of America, for telemarketing violations last year. Over more than four months in early 2019, the FCC said, these telemarketers faked the number their calls displayed in caller ID with intent to deceive consumers; purposefully called people who are on the Do Not Call list; and called people’s mobile phones without getting permission first.
