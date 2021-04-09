Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp delivered some thorny news this week that we should all pay attention to: The spread of the British COVID-19 variant in Effingham County has local health officials concerned, as does the increasing number of young residents testing positive for the virus. Feldkamp said during a health committee meeting this week that the health department is not taking the fast-spreading COVID-19 variant lightly. “We’ve seen an increase in COVID cases and that doesn’t excite us at all,” Feldkamp said. “Last week we announced the British COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been detected in some of our specimens here in Effingham County. The B.1.1.7 is more contagious and it’s easier to transmit.” The health department recommends residents be vigilant, avoid crowds, mask up, wash hands thoroughly and social distance. “It is a little disheartening because we felt we were moving in the right direction, but we are starting to see more positive cases,” Feldkamp said.
EDN reporter Charles Mills reports in Saturday’s paper some roseworthy news for Altamont and St. Elmo. The state announced this week that those communities are each receiving $550,000 grants to improve infrastructure. The communities are among 34 downstate recipients of the Community Development Block Grants administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). A total of $18 million was distributed, and the maximum grant award was $550,000. St. Elmo got the news about the grant on Monday. The $550,000 will be applied toward phase two of an ongoing water main replacement project. Altamont’s grant is targeted for a sewer replacement project in the city’s northeast section of town, replacing approximately 5,500 linear feet of eight inch PVC sanitary sewer line.
Roses to all the candidates who stepped up to run in local elections this week. Serving on the school board or other local office takes a lot of time. So, win or lose, the candidates deserve roses – and thanks. There weren’t enough candidates for many local races, and that’s too bad. But in some ways it is understandable. Time is hard to come by these days.
Capitol News Illinois this week reported some thorny news about how the pandemic has affected tourism in Illinois: “Leaders from the state’s tourism and hospitality industry asked legislators for additional support and reopening guidance during a Thursday committee hearing as the state plans next steps for its COVID-19 economic recovery. Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, told the House Tourism Committee Thursday that hotels have been among the hardest hit segment of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the industry may not see a full recovery until 2024 at the earliest. ‘The situation is certainly looking encouraging, but there’s still a lot of work to do in order for the hotel and tourism industry to fully recover,’ Jacobson said. ‘This is not going to be a recovery in one or two years, it’s going to be a several-year process.’ Jacobson said Illinois hotels suffered a loss of $3.5 billion in revenue and that over 21,000 hotel employees were laid off as a result of the pandemic over the past year.”
Capitol News Illinois also reported some roseworthy news on the pandemic front: “Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated Thursday that all Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 12, as vaccine supply – but also virus transmission rates and hospitalizations – continues to increase. More than 80 of the state’s 102 counties have already opened eligibility to individuals age 16 and over in advance of the April 12 eligibility expansion date. The decision to move to universal adult eligibility at each of the state’s more than 1,000 vaccination sites outside the city of Chicago comes as a result of increased availability of vaccine doses, Pritzker said. The governor first announced the April 12 goal on March 18. ‘We have everything we need to get to the other side of this crisis as vaccine shipments increase and more Americans are ready to be vaccinated,’ Pritzker said during a Thursday news conference. ‘Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose, we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end.’”
