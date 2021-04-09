Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and gusty winds early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.