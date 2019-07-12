[thorn] The Associated Press reported this thornworthy and head-scratching news: "Fifty years after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, some people insist it never happened and was all a big hoax by the U.S. government. The suspicions arose even as the lunar landing was taking place in 1969, said Roger Launius, NASA's former chief historian. Soon, conspiracy theories that said it was an elaborate, Hollywood-style production created on a soundstage on Earth started to take root. The notion is treated mostly as a punchline, as in a new commercial for Red Bull. But public opinion polls over the years have consistently shown roughly 5% to 6% of Americans believe the moon landing was faked, Launius said."
[rose] Your EDN editor enjoyed watching this week the three-part American Experience documentary, "Chasing the Moon." That's the real story about Apollo 11 and the effort it took to land men on the moon. (Yes. We've been there. Really.) The effort was not without controversy, though. People wondered why this country was spending so many billions on the space race when there were so many problems that money could have been devoted to here on the ground. Perhaps there's truth in that. And yet, gaze up at the moon this week and be reminded of what humans are capable of accomplishing when they work together. It's hard to believe that on July 20, it will be 50 years since Armstrong and Aldrin set foot there. "Magnificent desolation," Aldrin called it. Roses to them and to all those who found meaning in exploration, science, and knowledge for the sake of knowledge. "We came in peace for all mankind," says the plaque that sits where Apollo 11 landed.
[rose] For a look at another aspect of the world 50 years ago, check out: “Woodstock 1969: Peace, Love and Music,” an art exhibition by Jeremy Rinkel on display in the Art Gallery at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library. The exhibition by the local artist features a variety of canvas pieces, as well as three large paintings on the doors and hood of an iconic 1970s VW Beetle. The exhibition will be on display until July 31. “Woodstock 1969: Peace, Love and Music” brings together nine drawings and paintings as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock Music Festival, which took place in Bethel, New York, Aug. 16-18, 1969. The exhibit captures the essence of the Woodstock era and the themes of peace and love came to represent Woodstock.
[rose] Roses are in order for Altamont Community High School, which has gained some national recognition. Monday's school board meeting led off with a pause for applause recognizing Principal Jerome Tkachuk for the school being named one of “America's Best High Schools” by U.S. News and World Report for 2019. Also it was noted, NICHE ranked Altamont High School 163 out of a total of 684 high schools in the state of Illinois. The NICHE ranking placed Altamont High School in the top 24 percent of high schools in Illinois.
[thorn] The Associated Press reported this sobering news: "The federal government is warning Americans to brace for a 'floodier' future. Government scientists predict 40 places in the U.S. will experience higher than normal rates of so-called sunny day flooding this year because of rising sea levels and an abnormal El Nino weather system. A report released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that sunny day flooding, also known as tidal flooding, will continue to increase. 'The future is already here, a floodier future,' said William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer and lead author of the study. The report predicted that annual flood records will be broken again next year and for years and decades to come from sea-level rise. 'Flooding that decades ago usually happened only during a powerful or localized storm can now happen when a steady breeze or a change in coastal current overlaps with a high tide,' it read."
