After an arduous year, it was pretty rosey this week to see healthcare workers at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln rolling up their sleeves for the area’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. St. Anthony’s on Thursday administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to Rebecca Kistner, an RN who works on the hospital’s medical/surgical care floor. The first physician to receive the vaccine was Dr. Sheera Lall, an emergency department provider. “All of the vaccines were administered smoothly and safely,” the hospital said in a press release. On Wednesday, the first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. “Employees were eager to pull up their sleeves to receive the first round of vaccines,” SBL said in a press release. It will be a while before the rest of us get a chance to take the vaccine. But this was a good sign that we all need.
EDN reporter Andrew Adams writes in Satuirday’s paper about the thorny backlog the Illinois State Police have had processing FOID cards this year. Of course, the state police have struggled with that backlog relating to guns for years. The arm of the state police responsible – the Firearms Services Bureau, or FSB – has recently announced a massive increase in the amount of paperwork they’ve been filing, driven by more people buying guns in Illinois than ever before. “In 2019, new leadership over ISP FSB imitated a hiring plan and metrics-based strategic plan focused on outcomes and accountability,” said the state police in a press release. “Then came 2020.” The Illinois State Police report that applications for firearms owner’s identification, or FOID, cards have increased from 167,000 in 2017 to 446,000 in 2020, an increase of 167%. Other metrics of Illinois citizens’ desire to purchase guns have similar kinds of growth.
This thorny news from Capitol News Illinois: Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week announced more than $700 million in spending cuts, calling it a “first step” in closing a $3.9 billion revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year’s budget. As part of those cuts, Pritzker said his office is negotiating with employee labor unions to identify $75 million in personnel cost reductions, which could include furloughs, and that he is establishing a work group to identify possible closures of Department of Corrections facilities due to lower inmate populations. “These cuts reflect the first phase of our path forward, doing what is within my powers, unilaterally and without the legislature,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago. “This is going to be tough. And as my ongoing conversations with General Assembly leaders would indicate, there is a great deal of work the legislature must do when it convenes next month.” The plan includes hiring freezes at several state agencies as well as reductions or freezes in several grant programs at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources. It also includes a freeze on school maintenance capital grants, which are funded from casino gaming revenues.
Andrew Adams on Monday reported the roseworthy story about how the Altamont community came out to support the mission of an 8-year-old boy who is on track to make a difference this holiday season. Jonah Jansen has spent the weeks since Halloween manning a hot chocolate stand on Main Street in Altamont, where he raised money for Caritas Family Solutions, a nonprofit social services agency that runs a Christmas gift donation program for children in foster care. On Saturday morning, more than 20 volunteer Altamont firefighters, representatives from Lakeside EMS and other community members joined Santa Claus as they turned on their lights and surprised Jansen with hundreds of dollars of donations to his stand. Jansen alternated between jumping with joy and sternly pumping out hot chocolate for his guests. Santa asked him what he wanted for Christmas and without much hesitation Jansen gave Santa his answer. “I want to make sure other kids have a Christmas,” he said.
A very merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone from your EDN editor. It’s young people like Jonah Jansen who help us see the light after the dark times we’ve all been through in 2020. A little sacrifice and generosity, caring for your neighbors and looking for creative and thoughtful ways to “do unto others” will make 2021 shine bright. Goodness and cheer are all around – but you have to look for it to see it.
