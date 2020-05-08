Roses to all the mothers out there, inlcuding the four we feature on Saturday’s front page. Your EDN editor’s mother has been gone for a while, now. Roses to you, mom. Your EDN editor’s wife is a fine mother and grandmother. She didn’t want roses. She wanted a bluetooth speaker for her smart phone. So it goes in the 21st Century.
Capitol News Illinois reported the thorny news Friday that oil production in Illinois has been on the decline for many years, but a steep drop in demand brought on by the economic slowdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big bite out of the industry. “Our production for the first quarter was actually a little bit stronger, quarter-over-quarter, but there’s no doubt that our production will decline in the second quarter,” Seth Whitehead, spokesman for the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board, told the news service. “You know, just the eyeball test looking around, where I live in Fayette County, there are a lot of shut-ins at the moment. And right now, the price of oil is about $12 to $15 below where it needs to be for producers to turn a profit.” See the full report on page A6 of Saturday’s paper.
Roses to the praying mantis in that video that keeps popping up in your EDN editor’s social media. It slowly and methodically devours a murder hornet, starting with ITS HEAD. Really, 2020 did not need murder hornets in it. Release the praying mantises. If coronavirus had a more sinister name – say, “murder virus” – maybe people would take it as seriously as they should. A sixth case was confirmed on Friday in Effingham County. Roses to that 70-year-old woman for a speedy recovery. The rest of you: Stay safe.
One rosy sign of confidence that we’ll eventually get back to something approaching normal is that the Effingham County Fair board is busy making plans for its August extravaganza. It announced on Friday that country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year. The concert will take place at the fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., according to the board. Tickets will go on sale soon: $45 for VIP, $35 for track and $30 for Grandstand. Watch effinghamcountyfair.com for details on when you can order them.
Another thornworthy offering from Capitol News Illinois: “Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment during the week ending May 2, including more than 74,476 Illinoisans. That brought the total number of insured unemployed for the week to 697,443 in Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Labor estimates, while the total number of jobless claims since mid-March grew to 33.3 million nationwide. The numbers represent roughly 11 percent of Illinois’ civilian labor force and 15 percent of the nation’s workforce. Last week’s 74,000 filings were fewer than the 81,000 filings the week prior, and down considerably from the peak of more than 200,000 during the week ending April 4. The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that it has processed more than 1 million claims since March 1.”
Leave it to the Associated Press to dampen the fun everyone’s been having worrying about murder hornets. Heck, it takes your mind off the real threats we’re facing. The news service reported: “Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname ‘murder hornet’ — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee. The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines this week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world’s largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble. Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call hornet ‘hype’ reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed ‘killer bees,’ started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker. However, they also do kill people in rare situations.” Your EDN editor didn’t like the sound of “killer bees” when he was a kid any more than he likes the look of “murder hornets” now.
