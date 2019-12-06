[rose] A reminder that we are still taking nominations for Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year. The newspaper is again looking for individuals of extraordinary ethics who strive to improve the welfare of our community and its citizens. For its Citizen of the Year, the newspaper looks for somebody who has made a significant impact on the overall quality of life in our community. Nominating letters may either be sent to the Effingham Daily News at 201 N. Banker, Effingham, IL 62401, or emailed to jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com. Put "Citizen of the Year" in the subject line. The recipient will be honored at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce annual gala. Any resident of Effingham County who is 18 years or older is eligible. Nominees will be considered based on three criteria: overall lifetime contribution to and impact on the Effingham area to improve the quality of life; impact on the community through volunteerism, participation or membership in community, religious or civic organizations; and demonstrations of dedication to improving our community by providing leadership and resources over and above one's normal employment. One thing that distinguishes many past honorees is the multiple levels of contributions they have made to the Effingham area over a long period of time.
[thorn] The more things chance the more they stay the same in Illinois. The Associated Press reported this thornworthy news via the Chicago Tribune this week: "The longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history is a subject of inquiries in an ongoing federal corruption investigation that has already entangled several top Illinois Democrats, according to a newspaper report published Thursday. Four people interviewed by investigators told the Chicago Tribune that FBI agents and prosecutors asked about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s ties to ComEd lobbyists, contracts the utility had with Madigan associates and government jobs those close to Madigan have landed."
[thorn] Capitol News Illinois reported this thornworthy news this week: "As the month of December arrived, many Illinois farmers were still working to harvest their corn and soybeans — the state’s two largest field crops — and agriculture officials are anticipating one of the smallest harvests in recent years. As of Nov. 24, only about 88 percent of corn acres in Illinois had been harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, down from 100 percent at the same time last year. Soybean harvesting was 95 percent complete, down from 99 percent a year ago. That delay is the result of historic rainfall in the spring that drenched many parts of the state, preventing farmers from getting seeds into the ground in some cases until as late as June."
[rose] Roses are in order for the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team, which made two flood rescues during last Saturday’s rains. Captain Jeremy Kyle said the dive rescue team responded to two separate incidents involving stranded motorists in flood water on the south side of the county. Kyle said at 4:05 p.m., the team responded to 400th Avenue, approximately one-fourth of a mile west of 1500th St., where a 73-year-old woman from Edgewood was stranded in rising floodwater. The woman had driven her 2019 Ford Edge across the flooded roadway and became stranded. At 8:41 p.m., the dive rescue team responded to 300th Avenue, just west of U.S. Hwy 45, for three people in a 2006 Chrysler minivan stranded in floodwaters. Kyle said the team rescued a 69-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, both of Mason, and a 60-year-old female of Effingham from the vehicle. All those rescued were checked by fire and EMS personnel but declined care.
