Let’s hope these turn into state championship victory roses for the Effingham football team. The players, coaches and everyone else involved with the team certainly deserve roses for a fine season. As your EDN sports editor, Zach Rainey, wrote in Friday’s paper: The Effingham Flaming Hearts will enter Klosterman Field for the last time on the 2019 season Saturday with a chance of advancing to the state championship on the line when they host Murphysboro. Murphysboro enters following a 35-27 win over Bishop McNamara in the quarterfinal and with a 10-2 record overall coming out of the Southern Illinoi River-to-River-Ohio Football Conference. The one similar opponent the Flaming Hearts and the Red Devils shared this season was Benton. The Red Devils defeated the Rangers in Week 8 41-0, while the Flaming Hearts defeated them in the second round of the playoffs, 42-7. Going into the game Saturday, Hefner isn’t asking his players to do anything outside of themselves. “They just have to be them,” Hefner said. “When you get into these games, you can’t lose sight of what got you there. I think last week we almost tried too hard at times. We need to stay relaxed and make the plays we’re capable of making.”
You are welcome to disagree with the Effingham City Council’s decision this week to allow the sale of recreational marijuana. But it’s roseworthy that city officials carefully listened to everything people had to say about it. The council held three public hearings on the matter. Anyone who wanted to voice an opinion certainly had their chances to do so. So, roses to the council for that. “We’re damned if we do, and damned if we don’t,” said Commissioner Libby Moeller, one of three to vote in favor of the measure. “We’ve all done a lot of research and listened to a lot of people. It’s here whether we like it or not.” The city still has details to work out before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. It’s unlikely to be available for sale in Effingham by then.
There’s this thornworthy news from the Associated Press in the days before Thanksgiving: “U.S. health officials on Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak. The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine. Officials urged Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it was grown elsewhere.” The Illinois Department of Public Health put out a release FRiday afternoon that said a 40 cases have been identified in 16 states, including one person in Illinois who was hospitalized.
Roses to all the deer hunters out there this weekend during the first firearm season. Stay warm. And safe. Your EDN editor was always more of a fisherman than hunter growing up. But growing up in Wisconsin, there was always plenty of venison shared. Cousins, aunts and uncles, grandpa, plenty of friends and neighbors ... they were generous that way.
Roses for Hometown Christmas next weekend: The three-day event presented by the Downtown Effingham Business Group is chock full of activities for the whole family. Kicking off the festivities Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. are Black Friday shopping, ice skating, lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, Open Mic at the Gazebo, food, hot chocolate, kettle corn and Don’t Be a Grinch 5K Run/Walk. Among the activities Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. will be Small Business Saturday, Lunch with Santa at Joe’s Pizza, more ice skating, train rides for kids, crafts and activities for kids, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, Snowball Drop, Santa’s arrival, FACE Orchestra and On-High Choir performance, and there will be food, hot chocolate and kettle corn. On Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. youngsters will have the opportunity to visit Santa at his house on the old courthouse square and partake of more activities, hot chocolate, kettle corn and bake sale.
