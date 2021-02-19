That snow caused some thorny problems this week. Effingham County spent Tuesday digging out from the 11.3 inches of it that fell. “It doesn’t appear to be record breaking, but it is quite a bit for the area,” said Erin Roberson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Lincoln. “This storm puts us on the higher end, but it’s definitely not record breaking,” Roberson said, adding that all of February typically brings five to 10 inches of snow to the area. Delaine Donaldson, a local historian, told EDN reporter Andrew Adams that the 1973 blizzard was a moment where the Effingham community came together. “There were so many people who were traveling, but the interstates were shut down,” he said. “The First Christian Church took in, sleeping on the pews, about 500 people.” People also slept in offices, in the choir loft, and anywhere else that was available. People stayed in hotels and motels, with some guests sharing rooms with strangers and some guests sleeping in the stairwells, according to Donaldson. Before that, Donaldson said the worst snowstorm in the region’s history was much further back. “We would have to go back to the 1830s for a really bad snowstorm that really destroyed animal populations,” he said. That ‘Winter of Deep Snow’ predates modern weather recording, so it is harder to know for certain, but Donaldson said that winter likely led to the buffalo in this area of the country to die off.
A roseworthy reminder from the Effingham County Health Department: “Those who have already had their first shot that the date on the back of their vaccine card is the first date they are eligible for their second shot. It is not an appointment date. The health department will contact those who have already received a first vaccine with them to set up an appointment for their second vaccine. This appointment will more than likely be several days to a couple of weeks after the date on vaccine cards. This is because the health department is combining several first vaccine clinic recipients together to do one big second vaccine clinic and also due to limited vaccine availability and delayed receipt of vaccine shipments.” Meanwhile, Capitol News Illinois reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois has topped 2 million and the state’s case positivity rate continues to hover near pandemic lows and hospitalizations decline. The rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 2.8 percent Friday as the state reported 2,219 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease among 85,963 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. The 83,673 vaccine doses administered over the previous 24 hours, a one-day record, propelled the state past 2 million vaccinations since the effort began. More than 78 percent of the 2.6 million doses delivered to the state have been issued. That brought the rolling seven-day average of doses administered to 59,460. More than 500,000 Illinoisans, or 4 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a database compiled by the New York Times. Illinois was in 22nd of all states for percentage of population having received one vaccine dose as of Friday, per that database.
Your EDN editor used to stand in the back yard on nights when red Mars was visible in the sky and reach toward the planet, hoping to be drawn there through the trackless void of space. That’s how the hero of my favorite books by Edgar Rice Burroughs got there. Today, John Carter could have hitched a ride with NASA. Roses to the team that on Thursday safely landed the Perseverance rover on what Burroughs dubbed “Barsoom.” According to the Associated Press, ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, cheered and exchanged fist bumps and high-fives in triumph — and relief — on receiving confirmation that the six-wheeled Perseverance had touched down. It took a tension-filled 11 1/2 minutes for the signal to reach Earth. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking signs of past life,” flight controller Swati Mohan announced to back-slapping colleagues.
Health care providers around Effingham have noticed very few people are getting the flu this year. “Definitely, you can feel it,” Dr. Elene Awad, who has both medical and research doctorates and specializes in internal medicine with HSHS Medical Group in Effingham, told EDN reporter Andrew Adams. “It’s not statistical or scientific, but you can feel it.” Across all HSHS Medical Group clinics, which cover western central Illinois from St. Louis to Springfield, there have been less than 50 positive influenza cases since the beginning of September. By comparison, last year there were 700 flu cases across the same time period and more than 2,000 across the entire flu season. This decrease is being driven by the community’s attempts to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to Awad.
