Roses are in order for Jim Schultz, who lives in Effingham. He took some heat this week because the EDN published a guest column by someone with a similar name, but spelled differently: Jim Shultz, a resident of Lockport, New York, and the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center. In the print edition on Wednesday and posted to our website, that Jim Shultz wrote a column critical of President Donald Trump. Effingham’s own Jim Schultz had nothing to do with that piece. He is the CEO of Open Prairie, which is headquartered in Effingham. Its website describes the company as “a multi-faceted private equity fund management firm with deep roots in agriculture and rural America.” Jim chaired Republican Bruce Rauner’s campaign for governor, and served as the state’s director of commerce for two and a half years. Any confusion over who authored the guest column was certainly unintentional – and your EDN editor thanks Jim for the cordial call on Friday to discuss the matter. Just so everyone knows, when someone from our area pens a column for us we identify him or her as a “Local Columnist.” When we run a column from elsewhere, the writer is identified as a “Guest Columnist” or a “Syndicated Columnist.”
Thorny news announced Friday: Effingham, Shelby, Fayette and Jasper counties are among the 30 counties in Illinois that are now at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19. As of Friday, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.
Thorns to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. On Thursday it granted parole to James Taylor, one of two men who murdered Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis on March 18, 1976, during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Effingham. Effingham Deputy Police Chief Kurt Davis, the slain trooper’s grandson, attended the hearing in Springfield. “There was a lot of talk about how he served his time and he deserves to have freedom,” said Davis, who was inspired by his grandfather to join law enforcement. “We just reiterated to them that although he spent his 44 years in prison, our family still will never get back the time lost with my grandfather. That’s something he took away from us that we can’t get back.” The board paroled Taylor with eight members in favor and five against. Eight is the minimum number of votes needed for parole. It rejected parole for Aaron Hyche, who fired the shot that killed Trooper Davis, with 11 members voting against and two in favor. “You have to accept it,” said Deputy Chief Davis, who has been a police officer for nearly 20 years. “There’s no choice but to accept it. That doesn’t mean you have to be happy about it. The family will forge on as we have for the last 44 years. At this point, we have to be grateful Mr. Hyche did not get paroled. He’ll spend at least another year in prison.” Hyche is eligible for another parole review next year.
A caravan of antique tractors paraded across the rural roads south of Altamont last Saturday. Roses to those who participated in the Mill Road Threshermans Association Tractor Drive and Farm Tour. The association created the event after members decided to cancel their 39th annual show at the Effingham County Fairgrounds this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Every year the Mill Road Threshermans Association sets aside a portion of the proceeds from its annual events to fund its FFA youth scholarship program. Mill Road Threshermans Association President Jim Schroeder said the organization wanted to keep the scholarship program going even though they didn’t host the annual show this year. “Since 2009, we’ve had a scholarship program,” Schroeder told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “We have different FFA groups from different schools that help us at the show. These men and women are great help. We couldn’t do it without them.”
