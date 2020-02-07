Thorns of warning: Always monitor who your children are communicating with online. Bond was set Friday for a 29-year-old man who was arrested at Teutopolis High School this week after school officials said they were alerted by students that a fellow student intended to meet him after school. Roses to those students for speaking up. And to school and police, who acted quickly. Authorities say the online conversations had sexual connotations, including inappropriate pictures of the man sent to the juvenile. Authorities also found condoms and lubrication in his vehicle parked outside the school. “This situation, if left to run its course, could have ended tragically,” said Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon. “This is a perfect example of how we all need to be mindful when interacting online.”
Roses to the charitable people of the community we all share for making it possible for the United Way of Effingham County to surpass its 2019 Campaign goal. Campaign Chairman James Schultz announced during United Way’s annual meeting Wednesday the organization raised $336,829 by the close of its campaign on Jan. 31. The goal was $320,000. “It makes me proud to say that we met our goal and then some,” he said. “It proves that our community believes in itself and chooses to Live United so that we can stay strong for future generations.” Midland States Bank was chosen as United Way’s Lead Pacesetter Company for the 2019 campaign. Through various activities, including potlucks, raffles and parking spots, the bank raised over $18,000. Pacesetters are companies that have conducted an employee campaign, made a corporate donation, and purchased a table at the United Way Witches Ball. Employee campaigns account for 85% of the annual funds raised.
Apparently the Village Square Mall has a new owner, Cincinnati-based Durga Property Holdings Inc. Your EDN editor offers tentative roses in the hopes that the company can do something with the place, which has become something of an embarassment – and a mostly empty eyesore – over the last several years. The city of Effingham has been granted permission in Effingham County Circuit Court recently to make needed repairs at the mall. Judge Jeffrey DeLong ruled that the city can examine the mall, perform inspections and repair it as needed. The ruling will also allow the city to demolish where needed. Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said the cost of the repairs the city will incur will be included in the city’s lien on the property, or the debts owed on the property by its former owner, Michael Cohen. Willenborg said Cohen has failed to appear in court on multiple occasions. From your EDN editor can tell, he hardly ever shows up at the mall, either.
More roses for the Make-A-Wish folks. They recently surprised 8-year-old Mason Feltner of Brownstown. “I thought I was going to a birthday party,” Mason told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “Mom told me the birthday girl was going to be a Hawaiian girl. So she had me dress up like a Hawaiian.” However, when he arrived at the door of the hall and ventured in, he found several of his family members waiting. He soon discovered the party was for him.“I walked in and thought what are all of these people doing here,” Mason said. “I just thought oh my goodness what is happening?” Victoria Hawkins of Nashville, Tennessee, was hidden in a room waiting with a special surprise for Mason. Hawkins is owner of Furry Friends Farm and cares for 20 monkeys. She brought a monkey named Wrangler with her to the event. Wrangler had a certificate with a special message for Mason. Make-a-Wish Illinois granted Mason’s wish for him and his family to travel to Hawaii for a vacation.
Early voting is underway in Effingham County for Primary Election Day, which is March 17. On the ballot will be the presidential contest, state senate and state representative races, and local races for state’s attorney, county coroner, county board and others. There is also a nonpartisan question for Effingham County about whether or not the county should collaborate in discussions with other counties about the possibility of forming a 51st state.
