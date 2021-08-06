Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday ordered that masks be required in the state’s day cares and in schools from pre-K through 12. Thorns are warranted because it’s come to this. Capitol News Illinois reported that Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that youth hospitalizations and infections have been rising. About 5.5 percent of COVID-19 cases were among those who are younger than 10 years of age in January, Ezike said, but that number increased to 15 percent last month. Approximately 13 percent of cases in January were among those 10-19 years old, increasing to 23 percent in July. Hospitalizations for those 20 years old and younger have tripled – from 2.5 percent to 7.8 percent in that time span. It’s sobering and sadly thornworthy that 7.8 percent of those hospitalized in Illinois are younger than 20. It’s sobering and sadly significant.
More thornworthy stats: The IDPH reported that as of Thursday night 1,200 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%. The department said as of Friday there were 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting July 30. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases since the pandemic began, including 23,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
And still more: The Effingham County Health Department has been notified of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 30. They include a boy and two girls under 10, five teenage girls, two men and four women in their 20s, a man and four women in their 30s, a man and two women in their 60s, and two men in their 70s.
A young and healthy person asked your EDN editor this week why he should get vaccinated. Here’s what Dr. Ezike said on Wednesday: “The overwhelming majority of cases, the hospitalizations, the deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. And the majority of transmission is also among the unvaccinated. … But the key is that we actually have the tools to turn the tide on the next wave. And that next wave wants to threaten us if we don’t avail ourselves of these tools.” Saying you don’t have to worry about COVID because you are young and healthy strikes your EDN editor as incredibly selfish. Empathy and concern for others who are at risk should also be a factor in the choices you make in dealing with COVID. That’s sorely lacking these days.
Your EDN editor watches “Jaws” a couple times a summer. Mayor Vaughn always deserves thorns. The guy just didn’t want to acknowledge a public health crisis. “I’m pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers,” he tells a reporter. “But, as you see, it’s a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time. Amity, as you know, means ‘friendship.’” Young Hooper tries to explain it to him: “Mr. Vaughn, what we are dealing with here is a perfect engine, an eating machine. It’s really a miracle of evolution. All this machine does is swim and eat and make little sharks, and that’s all.” And Chief Brody chimes in after yet another attack: “Larry, the summer is over. You’re the mayor of ‘shark city.’ These people think you want the beaches open.”
Here’s some roseworthy advice from the Effingham County Health Department: “Vaccinate. Distance socially. Use masks. Practice hand hygiene. Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations. Avoid crowds. Isolate and quarantine when required.” And roses to the 75% of Illinois adults who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Are you? If not, COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
