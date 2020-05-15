There is roseworthy news for Jasper County this week: Officials there announced plans to build a $400 million renewable diesel plant that will also implement technology to test and certify a COVID-19-free workplace. As we report on Saturday’s front page, the city and county are partnering with St. Joseph Renewable Fuels, LLC to construct the the plant on a 40-acre site in Newton’s industrial park, located at the south end of town. The site is within a federally designated Opportunity Zone – areas identified by the federal government as distressed and in need of transformation by economic development, investment and revitalization. Jasper County Economic Development Coordinator Amber Volk said the plant will bring 100 permanent jobs to the county, something that can help its economy beyond just the plant. “That will be huge, but with those 100 jobs comes, hopefully, more people that are looking to purchase homes, to build homes, to come back into our community and even to implement all of the businesses that we currently have in the county, whether it be the gas stations or the grocery stores all of the mom-and-pop shops,” Volk said. “We’re looking to have more of an economic boom in Jasper County.” The renewable fuel plant will also bring 200 construction jobs for the two-year construction phase and 300 trucking jobs for the state once the plant is in operation.
Roses to Sarah Bush Lincoln for expanding drive-thru testing for non-symptomatic individuals in three other communities, while maintaining the drive-thru testing on the east side of the SBL campus. Testing will be available at the SBL Tuscola Clinic, noon-5 p.m, Wednesday, May 20; SBL Newton Clinic, noon-5 p.m., Thursday, May 21; and the SBL Bonutti Clinic, Effingham, noon-6 p.m., Friday, May 22. Those interested in being tested need to first call 217-258-7490 to preregister. Participants can arrive any time during the day. The cost of the test is $95 and there is no out-of-pocket expenses. The participant’s health insurance or the CARES Act will be billed for the service. The staff is taking preregistration calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Thorns to the news that the Altamont City Council has canceled this year’s Memorial Day parade and military ceremony at Union Cemetery, which had been scheduled for May 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s for the best, and no thorns are meant for those forced into making such a decision. It’s just so hard to see this virus take so much that is meaningful away. Here’s a roseworthy touch, though: Council members asked that churches to ring their bells in lieu of the traditional parade. The council’s invitation to churches encourages them to ring their bells at the usual start time of 10 a.m. on May 26. In a press release, the council said, “On this Decoration Day, residents and businesses are called to join in displaying red, white and blue ribbons, streamers, etc. in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”
Another thorny announcement this week: Due to the restrictions on public events as a result of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County decided to cancel this year’s EffingHAM-JAM. “EffingHAM-JAM has been a favorite summer event in downtown Effingham for five years. Many friendships have developed with our KCBS and local business partners and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to get together this summer,” said Norma Lansing, President & CEO of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. “The health and safety of our local residents and visitors to our community is our No. 1 concern and has led us to believe that we cannot accomplish that in 2020. Please mark your calendar for July 23 and 24, 2021, for EffingHAM-JAM No. 8.”
