There was roseworthy news from the Illinois State Police on Friday for gunowners who have had difficulty renewing due to the backlog: FOID card holders who submit their renewal application will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration. CCL licensees who submit their renewal application will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration. “These emergency rules are welcome to many people in my district who have had issues with getting their renewals at no fault of their own and were not allowed to even purchase firearms or ammunition,” Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, said in a statement.
Roses to the Effingham City Council for its good call this week to temporarily prohibit open burning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made by the council after Commissioner Merv Gillenwater shared an email he received from a constituent who expressed concerns over how burning leaves and other yard waste could affect those who already have respiratory issues. The COVID-19 virus significantly affects lung function and causes respiratory issues. The council and other city staff met via an online Zoom meeting for the first time while City Administrator Steve Miller, City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch and City Planner Greg Koester attended the meeting at City Hall. Commissioner Libby Moeller also favored the temporary moratorium. “If we could put a moratorium on it, especially during the pandemic ... so people, when they can be outside, they can actually enjoy it if it’s a burn day,” Moeller said. “We’re all pretty cooped up and having cabin fever, and that’s the complaints I have been receiving on top of the asthma and allergies and everything.”
Altamont Living Museum Trustee Bruce Kessler said the museum, located in the former First Presbyterian Church of Altamont building, plans to illuminate two stained-glass windows on the east and north sides of the historic building. He said through Easter the windows are being lit each evening from 7 to 10 p.m. “You don’t even have to get out of your car,” Kessler told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “Just drive by and enjoy the stained-glass windows with beautiful scenes of Jesus.”
Despite the stay-at-home order still in effect across Illinois, the Shelby County Board found a roseworthy way to meet Wednesday – outside. Several participants and observers wore masks, including the sheriff, as the board met at the Ninth Street Dam West Pavilion. About 30 people attended the meeting, including county employees and officials and media, with all observing social distancing. A few board members did not attend the meeting, and there was no remote voting.
The coronavirus pandemic has been thorny for everyone. Especially those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to all who have suffered. Thorns of frustration abound for the suffering, which moved closer to home this week when we learned that an Effingham County man in his 60s has died in another county from the virus. Near and far, across the state and all over the world, people are suffereing. And yet, people are meeting the challenge by offering the support they can to alleviate the burdens caused by that suffering. We all have our crosses to bear and our thorns to wear. But those crosses and those thorns make the light ahead shine more brightly. Rise to meet it in whatever way you can. A kind word or gesture can do more good than you’ll ever know. A neighbor brightened your EDN editor’s day by leaving a jar of candy at our door, decorated by a child. Happy Easter to you all. Please stay safe.
