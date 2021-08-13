Welcome roses for the new president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Chad Markham will begin serving in this role on Sept. 7. The hospital noted in a press release on Friday that Markham comes to St. Anthony’s from Sioux City, Iowa, where he has served in a variety of health care leadership roles at UnityPoint Health and MercyONE Hospital. He most recently served as chief operating officer with UnityPoint Health’s St. Luke’s Hospital. In his role there, he led strategy and operations of a 183-bed hospital. He is credited with being integral to improving employee engagement, physician relationships, patient experience and contributing to the hospital’s growth. Markham also served as the pandemic incident commander during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With local health officials increasingly concerned about the delta variant, your EDN editor hopes that Markham’s 2020 pandemic experience won’t be necessary.
Farewell roses to your EDN Effingham City Hall and Unit 40 reporter Andrew Adams, who has been with us for about a year. Friday was his last day. He’s leaving to join a year-long program at the University of Illinois in Springfield called Public Affairs Reporting. He’s well-suited to it because he has covered many important issues during his short time in Effingham. Andrew spearheaded much of our COVID-19 coverage in 2020 that led to a prestigious public service award from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. That and other coverage by the EDN staff also earned us our company’s “Newspaper of the Year” honor. Good luck, Andrew.
Gov. JB Pritzker this week signed the roseworthy Senate Bill 817 into law. It prohibits schools from issuing policies on hairstyles historically associated with race or ethnicity. The legislation addresses injustices in dress code polices and protects Black youth in Illinois facing hair bias in schools. “Nobody should be made to feel ‘less than’ for how they express themselves – so in Illinois, we’re making it so school uniform and dress code policies in Illinois cannot prohibit or restrict hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture,” Pritzker said in a press release. “We are adding to the progress we’ve already made by allowing students of color to embrace the power of their heritage rather than compromise their identity. This is yet another way Illinois is making powerful strides in transforming the culture of our schools.” The bill prohibits school uniform and dress code policies from restricting hairstyles that have been historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture. This may include, but is not limited to, braids, locks, and twists. The bill requires the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to provide schools with educational resource materials to teach about protective hairstyles. The materials will be developed in consultation with stakeholders and will be made available on ISBE’s website.
Census data released Thursday shows that Effingham County must be doing roseworthy things. It’s among the 14 counties in Illinois that saw population growth between 2010 and 2020. The state’s other 88 counties saw declines. While the state’s overall population declined by more than 18,000 people to 12,812,508, Effingham County’s population grew from 34,242 in 2010 to 34,668 in 2020 – a 1.24% increase. Perhaps that’s a pretty modest boost, but surrounding counties and most others saw declines. The state saw enough a decline that it will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Represtatives.
Members of the law enforcement community joined Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan and Illinois State Police District Commander Kerry Sutton for a roseworthy message asking drivers to be cautious as children return to school. “It’s important that we step up as a community,” said Sutton. The announcement of the “School Zone Safety Enforcement Campaign” was attended by representatives of ISP and Unit 40, as well as some from the Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of young children are gonna be crossing the streets,” said Sutton. Sutton stressed that ISP District 12 is focusing on raising awareness about school zone safety in order to prevent potentially dangerous situations for students trying to go to school. “Our goal is to ensure voluntary compliance,” he said.
