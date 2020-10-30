Effingham County Clerk Kerry J. Hirtzel reports a brisk pace for early voting locally, a trend playing out across the nation. Roses to those who have voted and roses to those who intend to vote on Tuesday, Election Day. Your EDN editor doesn’t care who you vote for. But there are thorns in your future if you fail to vote.
Thorns of frustration abound because COVID-19 restrictions begin in our our region Monday. But please help keep our community safer by following them. The move was spurred by a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days across the region. An 8% or higher positivity rate exceeds the threshold set by the Restore Illinois Resurgence plan, automatically putting Region 6 in resurgence mitigation. Region 6 now has a 8.6% positivity rate. “I think mitigation would likely reduce the spread if everyone complied with it,” said Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman.
Thorns for the way guidance on high school bounced all over the court this week. As Capitol News Illinois described it: “The private organization that governs high school sports in the state voted Wednesday to begin the basketball season next month — defying the new guidance for winter sports that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health outlined a day earlier. The winter sports guidelines from Pritzker and the IDPH — which divides activities into low-, medium- and high-risk categories — upgraded basketball to a high-risk sport. Basketball was originally classified as medium-risk in the fall sports guidelines issued over the summer. Following that announcement on Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association’s board classified basketball as a medium-risk sport, which is subject to lesser restrictions under the activity levels and defied Pritzker by saying the basketball season could start on Nov. 16. Local schools are allowed to make their own decisions about whether to participate in basketball, according to the board’s statement. On Thursday, in response to a question about the IHSA, Pritzker suggested that schools could face legal consequences if illness or injury results from sports play that is contrary to the state’s guidance. After the IHSA’s decision, Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala issued a statement criticizing the IHSA for contradicting public health guidance. She also echoed Pritzker’s concerns about exposing schools to legal liability. “Defying the state’s public health guidance opens up schools to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities,” Ayala’s statement read.”
Maybe some roses will remind you to be safe on this Halloween. Wear your masks when you are out and about and maintain social distancing. More roses for the nice event in downtown Effingham a week ago. As EDN reporter Andrew Adams wrote: Effingham’s downtown was overrun with tot-sized superheroes, princesses, and vampires on Saturday, when the Effingham Central Business group hosted its annual trick-or-treat event. Families went door to door throughout downtown, trying to spot one of the orange balloons signaling a business was participating in the candy giveaway. The sidewalks of downtown were fairly busy, with dozens of families walking up and down the sidewalks throughout the morning. “Partially, it’s to do something for the community, but also to bring people into the businesses who might not come in,” said Rob Sams, who operates Bike & Hike. “It’s been pretty busy,” Sams said. “We’ve done this for several years now.”
Roses to the staff of the Effingham Daily News. The EDN placed first in its division for General Excellence in the recently announced Southern Illinois Editorial Association awards. This includes a sweep of overall categories, with first place finishes for: Best Local News Coverage, Best Local Sports Coverage, Best Use of Photography, Newspaper Design, and Best Editorial Page. In the “open” categories, the EDN took first places for Best Education Story and Best Editorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.