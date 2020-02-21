What a roseworthy project. Kiwanis Club of Effingham County has started its latest community outreach: the Kiwanis Birthday Party Project. The goal is to let every child celebrate their special day no matter their family’s financial situation. “As a Kiwanis chapter, there are service projects we try and target like with this one. Some kids in our area don’t have the wherewithal to bring treats to school,” Kevin Gouchenouer, president of the local chapter, told EDN report Crystal Reed. The birthday boxes will be available at Effingham County food pantries, which will expand the reach of the project. Items being collected for the boxes are cake mix, aluminum cake pans, aluminum cupcake pans, cupcake wrappers, frosting, birthday candles, streamers, large birthday bags, birthday banners, birthday plates, birthday napkins, plastic forks, individually packaged snacks and treat bag supplies. They will also be giving school districts in the county prepackaged treats that they can use for children who aren’t able to bring in special treats for their birthday. One of the reasons the organization chose this project is to take away the embarrassment a child may feel if they can’t afford to bring treats on their birthday. The drop-off locations are Brooms Furniture, Allied Capital Title, Save A Lot, CEFS, Teutopolis State Bank (Effingham location) and Effingham Public Library. Items will be collected until Easter. Dollar Tree is also partnering with Kiwanis of Effingham County on the project.
It's good to see that Eastern Illinois University will serve as a hub to train the state’s workforce for in-demand technology jobs, thanks to recently released state funding. It'll be called the East-Central Illinois Hub, according to Ryan Hendrickson, dean of EIU’s graduate school and the program’s liaison. It’s main purpose once completed will be to promote community sustainability, Hendrickson said. “This theme will be promoted through new partnerships in the community between EIU, Lake Land College and industry/business partners,” said Hendrickson. “We envision partnerships to promote a cleaner environment, healthy living and aging in place, and sustainable economic business practices, as examples.” EIU’s project is expected to cost $1 million, funded mostly by the state. EIU Foundation will provide a small local match of $7,000, Hendrickson said. “The new space will be used to achieve our theme, such that faculty, students and private industry partners have new space to work together,” said Hendrickson. “We will also have a ‘semi-immersive computer visualization wall’ that will permit our Hub to easily interact with the DPI and other hubs."
Roses to Nash Naam, a local hand surgeon and frequent contributor to the EDN Opinion Page as a Local Columnist, who was recently appointed president of the American Association for Hand Surgery. The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of hand surgeons and hand therapists, according to its website. With a mission to work together to advance global hand care and education, the AAHS continues to grow and expand its programs each year. The AAHS was founded in 1970. Naam has been a member of AAHS for 25 years. He will replace 2019 President W. P. Andrew Lee. Lee is the Dean and Provost of University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas. Lee presented the presidential gavel to Naam during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in January.
