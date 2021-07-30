Roses to the return of the Effingham County Fair, which opens Saturday. EDN reporter Charles Mills notes that this year’s fair has plenty to offer as last year’s fair was slimmed down to just an Effingham County Fair Queen Contest and Junior Miss competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is back in full swing with a little something for everyone July 31 through Aug. 7. Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke said something new is being featured at the fair this year. “You won’t want to miss the Downstate Classic on Wednesday,” Hartke said. “The purse should be about $25,000 depending upon how many horses we get in there.” Hartke said there will be plenty of harness racing this year Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6. As an added feature during Wednesday’s races, the Woo Hoo Sisterhood is sponsoring a Kentucky Derby hat contest. The contest is open to all ages. Categories are prettiest, funniest, most creative, vintage, theme design and children. Luehrs’ Ideal Rides of Collinsville is back on the Midway. “They’re top notch,” Hartke said. The rides open on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Thorny news related to vaccinations and the delta variant of COVID-19. The Associated Press reported Friday: “In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots. Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. The authors said the findings suggest the CDC’s mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside of hot spots. The findings have the potential to upend past thinking about how the disease is spread. Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of virus and to be unlikely to pass it to others. But the new data shows that is not the case with the delta variant.” The good news is that vaccinations are still proving to be effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19. It’s just that vaccinated people may be contributing to its spread the way unvaccinated people do. The advice of the CDC and other experts, including local health officials? Get vaccinated. Let’s not go through another 2020.
Your EDN editor’s grandmother would have loved Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant. Rizzo was traded to the Yankees on Thursday. Baez wound up with the Mets on Friday, while Bryant landed with the Giants. Your EDN editor has been a lifelong and diehard Cubs fan because grandma always had the game on, even in the leanest years during the 1970s when they couldn’t buy a win. She never saw them win a World Series, like they did under that trio’s leadership in 2016. Roses, again, to grandma in honor of that memorable year. And to the Cubs from that team who are now departed to other ballparks, none of them as fine as the Friendly Confines. It’s time to resurrect the mantra of grandma and many other Cubs fans of her generation: “Wait until next year.” You know, some of these prospects may just make it bearable ...
EDN reporter Andrew Adams reports this rosy news in Saturday’s paper: After being unused for almost exactly six years, the former home to the Effingham Public Library has a new purpose. This week representatives from CEFS, Community Opportunities, the city and Effingham County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the renovated building. It now houses the CEFS Head Start and Early Head Start childcare and parent education programs. “This means a lot,” said program director Patti Stuckemeyer. “We’re able to bring our parent education, zero to three and three to five programs into one building.”
For more than 30 years, Jeannie Wolff’s painting has been part of an Effingham County Fair tradition at the 4-H Arena. After each show, 4-Hers would stand in front of the large painting and have their pictures taken holding their trophies. Now as the fair resumes following its cancellation last year because of the pandemic, 4-Hers will be greeted by a new painting by Wolff. Your EDN news editor, Cathy Griffith, reports that Wolff embarked on the new 4-by-6-foot artwork after getting a chance to look at her first painting up close during the 2019 Effingham County Fair. “I looked at my own painting and I said ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really faded,’” she said. But rather than try to retouch the 1989 painting, she decided to paint a new one.
