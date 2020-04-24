There aren’t enough roses for Morgan Wagner, the Teutopolis woman fighting COVID-19 because she contracted the coronavirus during her work as a respiratory therapist at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. There are the roses she deserves for that work and the roses she earned by telling her story. She knows that the virus affects people differently. But in the story she allowed the EDN to publish on Thursday, she taught us all that even those who are healthy can be devastated by it. “I’m only 30 – young in my book! – and am healthy with no underlying health issues. And for lack of better words, this virus has KICKED MY ASS,” she wrote. Her parting request is roseworthy, too: “I am only asking one thing of you. Please start taking this pandemic seriously. Stay safe, look out for each other, and do your part to flatten the curve!”
Capitol News Illinois reported this thorny news this week: “The meat supply chain, which was running at full capacity at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now taking a hit as the disease infects plant workers and threatens the livestock industry’s ability to keep up with high demand. The spread of coronavirus through employees at some of the nation’s largest meat plants could slow the flow of food, depending on how long plant closures last. At the same time, other plants that normally supply the food service industry with larger quantities of food are not equipped to distribute smaller packages suitable for grocery stores. ‘When one section of the supply chain has a slowdown or complete shutdown, it bottlenecks the rest of the system,’ said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr. ‘With highly perishable products like milk or vegetables, the bottleneck is slowing down the process longer than the items have in shelf life.’
Who knew a pandemic could generate such rosey parades? The front yard of Janice Niemerg’s home in Teutopolis was dotted with pinwheels and balloons in a variety of colors Tuesday. A banner proclaimed “Happy Birthday Mom!” in multicolored print, while another sign proclaimed 85 years young. But what’s a celebration without people? A parade of about 20 cars, minivans and even a firetruck drove past Niemerg’s house honking horns and displaying well wishes on cardboard signs, with balloons to complete the festive display. And then residents at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham received a special treat this week. A parade of cars filled with their family members, along with members of the Effingham Fire Department and Effingham City Police, made their way down North Wenthe Drive on Wednesday. “They ended up driving through twice,” said Director of Admissions Melissa Kanizer, adding there was just one rule participants to obey: “They had to stay in their cars.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker deleivered the thorny news that most Illinois residents will be staying in their homes until at least May 30 as the state continues to fight COVID-19. The thorns aren’t for that order – just because it is necessary. “For every person who wants to go to dinner or hang with friends in a park or swing open their salon doors, there is a family mourning the death of someone they love,” Pritzker said on Thursday. “There is a parent, a child, a friend who would give anything to have their greatest strain be the difficulties of staying home – and not the unimaginable pain of a life lost too soon.”
Seven-year-old Aleck Ridgway of Effingham earns roses because he is spending his time during the state’s stay-at-home order helping those on the front line of the pandemic. The St. Anthony Grade School student, with the help of his mother Jode Ridgway’s boyfriend, Zak Dietzen, 3D prints ear protectors for medical workers and others. These ear protectors keep the elastic in medical face masks from irritating the wearer’s skin. Young Aleck said it is important to take care of others, especially during the time of the pandemic. “It’s good to help and treat others the way that you would want to be treated,” Aleck said.
