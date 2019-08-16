[rose] Winner's Circle roses for Kyle Husted of Altamont, who had a downright dominant day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, winning four of the 12 races that day. In the third race, he picked up his first win, driving Fox Valley Exploit to a 1:55.3 finish. His second win came two races later, driving Bee See to a 1:56.2 finish. In the ninth race, he drove Louzotic to a first place finish with a time of 1:54.3. In the final race of the day, Husted drove Meyer on Fire to a first-place finish with a time of 1:51.2.
[rose] Capitol News Illinois reported this week that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and First Lady M.K. Pritzker engaged in a bidding war at the Illinois State Fair for a grand champion steer named Lucius. The governor’s wife placed the winning bid of $75,000, but the governor was still eyeing the champion. “I have to say, there’s not a piece of that steer that doesn’t entice me,” he quipped. Pritzker later explained that much of the meat would be donated to the Central Illinois Food Bank, a roseworthy cause. The 1,300-pound steer was the prize animal of 13-year-old Cole Caldwell, of Elmwood. He had told fair officials earlier that whatever money he made from the sale would go toward his college education and future livestock projects. Still, he said afterward he was pleasantly surprised at how much Lucius fetched. Suppose that's one benefit of a billionaire in the governor's mansion.
[thorn] EDN senior reporter Dawn Schabbing reported: An exotic beetle recognized for its metallic emerald color invaded North America around 2002 and it has been damaging ash trees across the country since. “Without knowing exact numbers at this point in time, it’s probably safe to say tens of millions of ash trees have been killed, removed, treated or otherwise impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer since 2002,” said Scott Schirmer with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and a state plant regulatory official. Schirmer said in Illinois 65 to 70 of the 102 counties have confirmed cases of the EAB, which started in the north and progressed south. The leading edge seems to be in the southern one-third to one-fourth of the state as of today. Some of the earliest cases were found in Effingham County about eight years ago, at a rest area along Interstate 57, north of Effingham, Schirmer said. Since then there have been many confirmations in surrounding counties, including Shelby, Jasper, Clay and Marion. He added that active monitoring ceased in 2016, due to the fact that the state deregulated the EAB in October 2015.
[rose] It's roseworthy that there were no injuries in what could have been a bad scene on Thursday when a flatbed pickup truck pulling a gooseneck trailer and a semitruck tractor-trailer hauling asphalt caught fire near the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and the Interstate 57/70 off-ramp after the two vehicles collided. Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the Effingham Fire and Police departments responded to the call placed around 10:05 a.m. Kulesza said the driver of the pickup truck was exiting off the interstate and turned southbound to go to the MotoMart gas station when the driver hit the semi, which was heading northbound, in the passenger side fuel tank, causing both units to burst into flames. Kulesza said the impact caused the semi to strike another semitruck tractor-trailer situated in the turn lane to get back onto the interstate. The collision caused the front axle of the semi in the turn lane to become dislodged and completely knocked off the unit. Black smoke billowed from the two vehicles as firefighters doused the flames and police blocked both north and southbound traffic.
[rose] Sounds like there was a lot of fun at the Celebrity Tractor Games during the Mill Road Threshermans Association show last weekend. There were seven competitions, kicking off with the blind tractor race. “We did it last year and people really seemed to enjoy it,” Celebrity Tractor Games Organizer Ken Milleville told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “We have a narrower track this year.” Competitors were required to navigate a 140-foot-long-by-45-foot-wide obstacle course in front of the Effingham County Fairgrounds grandstand. The major twist: Each contestant was required to drive a tractor blindfolded.
