This is roseworthy news that the Associated Pess reported on Friday: “An Illinois task force that examined the safety of pharmacy practices in the state is recommending that pharmacists take breaks and take more time when dispensing medications. State officials created the task force after a 2016 Chicago Tribune investigation found that 52% of 255 Chicago-area pharmacies failed to warn customers about combinations of drugs that could cause harm or death. Task force chairman Philip Burgess told the Tribune that the panel examined why pharmacists didn’t catch dangerous drug interactions. He says the recommendations focused on easing the stress of heavy workloads and extra distractions such as the need to reach company quotas for giving immunizations to customers. Current Illinois law doesn’t require pharmacists to take breaks.” Your EDN editor wants his pharmacists sharp. Mr. Gower the druggist from “It’s a Wonderful Life” would agree.
Roses to all those who contributed to the St. Anthony of Padua Parish campaign to fund a much-needed new home for its priests. Parishioners answered the call in just over five months, surpassing the $1.1 million goal. Through the church’s multiyear “A Time to Build” campaign that was launched in May, a total of $1,454,422 million has been pledged to construct a new rectory. More than 70% of the donations from those pledges have already been received according to a story this week by EDN reporter Crystal Reed. Two priests, the Revs. Chuck Edwards and Mark Tracy, currently live in the two-story rectory full time. However, Koenig said the rectory hosts 40 to 50 overnight visitors each year. The new rectory will be more accessible for those living and staying there. Plans include making it a single-story structure. The building also will be fully accessible with wheelchair access and a ramp and will be fully accessible from the rectory to the church. The current rectory will be torn down next February or March and after demolition will be rebuilt in the same location.
A rose for Newton native Andrea Aggertt, who was recently named the new Architect of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. She told EDN reporter Charles Mills this week that she wasn’t always drawn to architecture. Aggertt said she didn’t have any formal architectural training before graduating from Newton Community High School in 1998. “The crazy thing is I didn’t take anything related to architecture in high school,” Aggertt said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to their passion started in high school.”
Roses for the late Kathryn Johnson, the AP this week described her as “a trailblazing reporter for The Associated Press whose intrepid coverage of the civil rights movement and other major stories led to a string of legendary scoops.” She died Wednesday at 93. AP said: “Johnson was the only journalist allowed inside Martin Luther King Jr.’s home the day he was assassinated. When Gov. George Wallace blocked black students from entering the University of Alabama, she sneaked in to cover his confrontation with federal officials. She scored exclusive interviews with 2nd Lt. William L. Calley Jr. before he was convicted of his role in the My Lai massacre. ‘I was never ambitious, really, anxious to make money ...,’ she told an interviewer for an AP oral history project in 2007. Johnson said she didn’t want to be bored and added, ‘in most of my career, I really wasn’t.’”
Roseworth talks at the Effingham library, where the board discussed possibly expanding the Children’s Room in 2021 to create more space for the growing audience of youngsters. Library Director Amanda McKay told EDN senior reporter Dawn Schabbing she’s been in contact with the lead architect for the renovation project of the current building, who drafted some preliminary drawings for the board to review. The project would be paid for through fundraising, she said. There is no cost estimate yet. McKay said the placement of stacks and tables within the area would remain about the same, but the addition of a forest-theme play/stage area would be created with the additional space.
