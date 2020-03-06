Roses to all those Polar Plungers last week. The 2020 Law Enforcement Torch Run Effingham Polar Plunge raised over $40,000, according to preliminary totals, beating last year’s amount by more than $4,000. Two-hundred-forty-four participants plunged into the chilly waters of Lake Sara on Saturday, some dressed in costume while others donned Polar Plunge T-shirts. In total, the participants raised $42,432.26 according to Saturday’s totals. The below 40-degree temperatures did not keep some plungers from returning to the event. The Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics Illinois.
These roses are somewhat belated, but they’re offered to Todd Slingerland of Altamont for his actions about a year ago that helped defray a thorny siuation. He’s been driving a charter bus for Eastern Illinois University since 2016, and over the years has grown protective of the passengers he transports safely to and from athletic competitions and other events. Slingerland told EDN reporter Charles Mills this week that instinct kicked into overdrive a year ago as he drove the university’s swim team home from a meet in South Dakota. Crossing the state line into Illinois in East Moline on Feb. 24, 2019, Slingerland pulled into a rest area along Interstate-80. About 10 minutes later, one of the swimmers, who is black, was face-down in the snow, detained by screaming cops, Slingerland said. “I knew I had to get him out of there before something stupid happened,” Slingerland said. Slingerland, a member of the Altamont city council, said a sheriff’s deputy from one vehicle had the swimmer covered while another deputy advanced, carrying a shotgun and racking in a shell. “He screamed at Jaylan get down on the (expletive) ground before I blow your (expletive) head off,” Slingerland said. “I was only two steps from him when he said that.” The Associated Press reported that Jaylan Butler, who was then 19, is suing six officers for false arrest, excessive detention and use of force, according to a federal lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed last month in a district court. The case is still pending. In any case, Slingerland kept a cool head as he identified the swimmer as one of the passengers and generally help cool down the situation.
It’s been a thorny situation at Village Square Mall for quite a while. With the news this week that another business owner has closed up shop there, it gets even thornier. Aaron Wilson is reopening America’s Groove Record Store at 210 N. Banker St. on Saturday, March 7. “I couldn’t have done this without the community,” Wilson told EDN reporter Crystal Reed. “I’m looking forward to new customers.” Meanwhile, the mall’s new owners, Durga Property Holdings of Cincinnati appeared in Effingham County Circuit Court on Monday. Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg told the court that when the city inspected the shuttered JCPenney location, officials found extensive damage. Asbestos and structural inspections were done recently, according to Willenborg. Good luck and some roses to Wilson in the new location.
Roses to Stephen Meyers, 44, of Kansas City, Missouri, who recently walked through Effingham. He’s a retired U.S. Army soldier, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and and Afghanistan. He’s battled post-traumatic stress disorder and is walking across the country to bring awareness to the condition. Meyers was diagnosed with PTSD in 2015, but struggled for seven years before that. His goal is to help those suffering in silence with the condition. He started walking for two reasons. One as part of his continuing care plan. He took up walking last January and was inspired by his grandfather, who passed last year in January. Meyers’ grandfather walked 10 miles a day until he reached 100. His primary purpose for the walk is to raise awareness, while a secondary purpose is to raise money. The first $10,000 he raises will be going to the Disabled American Veterans and money raised after that will go to the VFW, American Legion and Gary Sinise Foundation.
