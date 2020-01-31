Roses to the Toledo organization that is working to make sure there’s one less worry for those who struggle to find food on the weekends. EDN reporter Crystal Reed wrote in Friday’s paper about how some children are unsure what they will eat when Friday comes and there is no school the next day. The Cumberland Backpack Ministry is a collaboration between Toledo United Methodist Church and Bradbury Free Methodist Church, both based in Toledo. Planning for the ministry began in summer 2017 and was put into action that following school year. The program is based out of Toledo United Methodist Church and is organized by a board of four people. The group sends backpacks filled with food weekly to students ranging from preschool age to seniors in high school.
Slightly belated roses to those who graduated from problem solving court Jan. 24. Courtroom D in the Effingham County Government Center that day was full of family, friends, court officials and probation department staff, all gathered to celebrate the newest graduates from Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Jasper counties. Graduates from Effingham and Clay counties were honored with a graduation ceremony in celebration of their completion of the program that has been around since 2006. Effingham County graduate Stacy Schuette was among those who completed problem-solving court, something she described as a gift. “Problem-Solving Court is a blessing,” Schuette said during the ceremony. “It has helped me and my family in so many ways. It’s given me a re-do and a new start to life.”
It was a roseworthy kickoff to Catholic Schools week on Monday as the Rev. Mark Tracy, emergency responders and school members were put to the test to see who is the most physically fit. As a way to celebrate the week and encourage community involvement, a fitness challenge was presented before the student body at St. Anthony Grade School, reported EDN senior reporter Dawn Schabbing. “This whole fitness challenge started because our Father Mark Tracy was appointed by the bishop as the chaplain of the Illinois Army National Guard,” said Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon. “Father Mark has been working out and training and running, and in a couple of months he’ll go off to boot camp.” In the cheering section were students and supporters from local police, fire and EMS squads. “The event means a lot to me,” said Tracy. “It’s a great way to be called as a chaplain and to serve God and our country. It’s also a fun way to bring our community together to show our support to God and our country, too.” With a theme of “Celebrate Our Nation,” the Community Fitness Challenge between local agencies and emergency responders allowed the participants to garner points, with one winner donating the money collected by the students to a charity of their choice.
The Associated Press reported this thornworthy development: The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon. “The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Azar said. Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period. The U.S. will also begin funneling all flights to the U.S. from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.
