Roses, sometimes, are a matter of perspective. The unemployment rate in Illinois fell by 2 percent to 15.2 percent in May, according to the state Department of Employment Security. The drop seems roseworthy, perhaps a sign of better days ahead. But that’s an awful thorny 15.2 percent. Add to that the fact that the state’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 13.3 percent. ANd the numbers are a very thorny 11.1 percentage points higher than they were a year ago. But again, keep your eye on the ball in these crazy times. Roses trump thorns in this case, because even the smallest sign that we are moving forward is worth celebrating – at least a little.
With that in mind, Capitol News Illinois reported this rosey news: Gov. J.B. Pritzker assured the public that all four of the state’s medical regions are on pace to move into Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois reopening plan on June 26. In that phase, restaurants and bars could open for indoor dining at fractional capacity as long as they follow state guidelines, and gatherings up to 50 people would be allowed. PreK-12 schools, higher education and all summer programs could also open with IDPH approved safety guidance, as could fitness clubs. While Republicans and business groups have urged an expedited approach to reopening, the Pritzker administration has continued to stick by the original reopening plan timeline with some amendments, such as allowing outdoor seating at restaurants. “As we continue to grapple with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to safely reopening the state to begin economic recovery,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in a news release.
Roses to 14-year-old Keaton Gabel of Effingham. In 2018, he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, an extremely rare cancer that often occurs in and around bones and typically begins in the legs, pelvic bones and arms. It occurs most often in adolescent males. EDN reporter Kaitlin Cordes interviewed Keaton for our Living Well tabloid. His story is also posted on our effinghamdailynews.com website. Kaitlin wrote: Keaton Gabel loves to swim. His favorite subject in school is math, and he loves the clubs he belongs to in school. He always strives to help others. Keaton has mastered cooking eggs, his favorite food to cook. He especially enjoys walking or jogging with his canine companion. Just by talking to the 14-year-old from Effingham, one would get a taste of Keaton’s vibrant personality. You would never know that Keaton is fighting a major health battle. “There are good days and bad days,” Keaton said. “I think for the most part, it’s kind of just like looking forward to stuff. For me, it’s looking forward to actually being able to go to movie theaters and go bowling and going out in public more and all that. It’s kind of just like looking forward to the future and kind of like more living in the present and being focused on good news.”
Roses to the nearly 30 area volunteers who came together last weekend in Brownstown to build a fence and finish some construction projects around the house of a local Illinois Army National Guardsman and his family as he gets ready to deploy for overseas duty this summer. Taylor and Bayle Ring purchased the house in August of last year and have been using any free time they’ve had to fix it up. “We’ve been working night and day on this house since we bought it,” Bayle Ring told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “I can remember we were working on it and it was cold enough you could see your breath.” Taylor Ring serves in the Illinois Army National Guard as an enlisted member of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Urbana. He’ll soon deploy to the Ukraine. “With all of the craziness going on in our world right now, this is the one thing you could never imagine,” Bayle Ring said. “This is what a small town is all about. I can’t believe how many people are here today. I feel loved beyond belief. It’s amazing to know how many people care.”
